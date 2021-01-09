From Avika Gor's Photo To Anusha Dandekar's Breakup, See Top 5 Instagram Posts Of The Week

There have been several interesting posts of popular TV artists that became sensational news all over the internet last week. Some of the top news about the television artists included Avika Gor and Nidhi Bhanushali’s bikini photos, Anusha Dandekar’s breakup story and a lot more. Read further ahead to know which were the top 5 Instagram posts by TV actors that made the news this week.

Avika Gor’s Instagram update

Actor Avika Gor’s Instagram post recently became a hot news item on the internet when her fans saw her wearing a stunning bikini. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a picture in which she can be seen posing at the poolside wearing a pair of blue coloured bikini and sunshine poured all over her. She captioned her post by adding a sunflower symbol and the moment she posted this, all her fans came rushing to the comment section to express their excitement of seeing the actor in a sizzling bikini look. Many of them called her a water baby and stated how amazing she looked in her picture.

Nidhi Bhanushali enjoys swimming in the sea

Nidhi Bhanushali, who appeared in TMKOC as Sonu, recently made news when she posted a video in which she was seen wearing a bikini and enjoying a dip in the sea. In the video, she can be seen jumping into the water and later enjoying a ride in a boat. In the caption, she stated how it was the first time for the dog to swim in the sea. All her fans took to Nidhi Bhanushali’s bikini video and stated how stunning she looked in the video.

Anusha Dandekar’s breakup

Anusha Dandekar recently made headlines when she shared a post about her breakup with actor Karan Kundrra in which she talked about how she is kickstarting the new year by beginning a love story with herself. She even shared how she waited for an apology that never came and learnt to apologize and forgive herself. She even added a quote of R. M. Drake and thanked her fans for the love received.

Karanvir Bohra’s video

Actor Karanvir Bohra’s video was also loved by the netizens as they cracked up on how Karanvir got fooled by his wife. In his video, he can be seen changing his t-shirt in a corner from where nobody could see him but when his wife sneaks in and makes a video of him, he couldn't help but blush in front of her. As stated in the video, Karanvir was preparing himself for a picture to be clicked by his wife but she filmed him and kept making his video. In the caption, he stated how his wife does things to embarrass him and how getting filmed by her was the most beautiful thing for him.

Also Read Anusha Dandekar's Break Up With Karan Was A Result Of 'being Cheated On And Lied To'? Read

Also Read Surbhi Chandna Dances Her Way Out Of 2020 With 'Naagin 5' Cast, Posts A Video On Instagram

Surbhi Chandna’s video of the grooving Naagin 5 team

Actor Surbhi Chandna also posted a fun video from the sets of her show Naagin 5 where the entire cast of the show can be seen in retro attire and dancing to the tunes of an upbeat retro track. In the caption, she stated how they will keep shining like disco balls.

Also Read 'Balika Vadhu' Actor Avika Gor Flaunts Svelte Body In Blue Bikini; See Photos

Also Read 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Girl Nidhi Bhanushali Enjoys Her Swim Sporting Bikini

Image Source- Anusha Dandekar and Avika Gor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.