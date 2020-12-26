Avika Gor Sheds 'happy Tears' As She Attends Raj Tarun's Housewarming Ceremony

Popular TV and film actor Avika Gor recently visited Hyderabad to attend the housewarming ceremony of her Cinema Chupista Maava co-star Raj Tarun on Thursday. Sharing the glimpses with their fans, Raj Tarun took to his social media handle and posted a couple of pictures, featuring Avika Gor. In the first picture, the duo was seen having fun while in the second picture, Avika posed with Raj Tarun's family.

For Raj Tarun's housewarming ceremony, Avika opted for a casual look as she wore a pink-colour Kurti and added a pair of earrings to complete her look. Interestingly, Avika was cast opposite Raj in the latter's debut film. While giving it a special mention, Tarun wrote a brief caption, which read, "From my first film to my house warming. Thank a lot for being there throughout". He also tagged Avika in the caption along with a hugging face and red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at the pictures.

Within a day, the picture-post managed to garner an overwhelming response from their fans on the internet. A handful of their admirers on Instagram flooded the comments section with various emoticons, including the heart-eye, among many others. On the other side, the Balika Vadhu actor was also quick to respond to Raj's post. While showering love on Tarun, Gor wrote, "happy tears". In another comment, Gor exclaimed "I like you" in Bengali.

Raj Tarun’s housewarming ceremony

Interestingly, apart from the 23-year-old actor, the director of Raj Tarun's latest release Orey Bujjiga, filmmaker Konda Vijay Kumar, too joined the festivities of the housewarming ceremony. Tarun shared a picture, in which he was seen offering a warm hug to the director at his new residence. To caption the photo, Raj wrote, "We were friends... now we’re family", to express his gratitude.

On the professional front, the 28-year-old actor is gearing up to join hands with debutante director Santo for his upcoming project. Starring Kannada actor Varsha Bollamma as the female lead, it is reported that the makers have kick-started the proceedings with a photo-shoot of the lead pair. Meanwhile, he is joining hands with Vijay Kumar Konda for the second time for an untitled romantic thriller.

(Promo Image: Avika Gor & Raj Tarun Instagram)

