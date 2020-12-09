Avika Gor Posts Photos From First Photoshoot Post Weight Loss, Talks About Being Positive

Avika Gor made headlines when she posted her transformation pictures after her weight loss. The actor is a well-known television star, having worked in popular serials like Sasural Simar Ka and Balika Vadhu. Avika Gor recently opened up about body positivity issues and self-love. She has also posted her pictures from the first photoshoot after shedding the weight. Take a look.

Avika Gor's Instagram photos after weight loss

The Balika Vadhu actor has posted a series of pictures of herself, which are her first photoshoot after shedding the excess weight. Avika Gor's weight loss had become a talking point in the recent past. Dressed in a long white shirt, paired with a denim belt and denim knee-high boots, Avika has kept hair open and can be seen embracing her curls. She looked stunning as she sat on a brown stool and posed for the camera.

Her caption read, "I was excited and nervous so I looked at myself in the mirror only after the styling & Hair-makeup was done for look 1. The first statement that came out of my mouth was, "Dude, I love what you've done to my hair." and Sandy was kind enough to share that, It's your natural hair. We didn't need to do much. It made me realize how we all take so many of our qualities/characteristics for granted. I was so busy worrying about what I didn't like in myself, that I didn't really acknowledge the good things(not just physical appearance, overall). Ever since I try my best to think of the positives in me & it helps me feel confident & peaceful."

Avika even asked her followers to take 5 seconds and share their amazing qualities with her in the comments section. You can see the post here.

In a recent post, a month ago, Avika had talked about body positivity and self-love. She talked about the time when she broke down thinking about the way she looked and how she had let go and ate anything and everything, without working out. Her appearance made her judge herself so much so that she didn't leave any scope for others to judge her. The actor revealed that her insecurities were getting to her head, which is why she started taking care of herself and eating right and now when she looks at herself, she doesn't feel the need to look away.

Image Credits: Avika Gor Official Instagram Account

