Avika Gor Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Balika Vadhu'; Anuup Sonii Calls It 'the Game Changer'

On July 21, actor Avika Gor celebrated 12 years of her debut TV serial Balika Vadhu. Avika Gor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post of the director of the show. In the story session of her social media handle, Avika Gor also shared a post of her Balika Vadhu co-star Anupp Sonii. In one of the posts, Avika shared the picture of her character, Anandi, and wrote a heartfelt note.

She extended her gratitude to the team of Balika Vadhu for making her a part of the show. Meanwhile, sharing the story of director Sidharth Sengupta, she penned, "I'm in tears [with a red heart emoticon]". Scroll down to take a look.

Avika Gor celebrates 12 years of Balika Vadhu:

READ | Avika Gor Joins Manish Raisinghan's Sangeet Ceremony Through A Video Call

READ | 'Balika Vadhu' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Apart from the above, the 23-year-old actor shared Anuup Sonii's post, in which he talked about his journey with the show. The caption of Anuup Sonii's post read, "12 years back reluctantly I had said yes to this show". He further added, "Today 12 years back Balika Vadhu and Colors channel were launched...And the rest is history..." He concluded the caption and wrote, "Balika Vadhu became the game changer at that time in TV world.../ Brilliant writing , direction, performances... / Every thing was so good...Costumes, sets...Camera work... / That was the beauty of Balika Vadhu..." In the slideshow, Anuup Sonii shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of the show. Check out his post below.

Anuup Sonii says Balika Vadhu was the game-changer:

READ | 'Sasural Simar Ka' Actors Avika Gor And Dipika Kakar Have A Nostalgic Virtual Reunion

Balika Vadhu cast, episodes and other details

Apart from Avika and Anuup, the ensemble cast of Balika Vadhu also included numerous actors, such as Surekha Sikri, Smita Bansal, Satyajit Sharma and Vikrant Massey among many others. Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, and Toral Rasgupta were seen essaying grown-up Anandi in the show. The show, based on child marriage, was launched along with the channel Colors. The theme song of the serial, Choti Si Umar, was an instant hit. The social-drama serial was on air for eight years with 2,245 episodes. It is also available on the OTT platform Voot.

READ | Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check Your Knowledge Of Avika Gor's Famous Indian TV Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.