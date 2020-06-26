Manish Raisinghan Reveals His Wedding Date Has Special Connection With Avika Gor; Read

Manish Raisinghan, who is all set to tie the knot with Sangieta Chauhaan, recently revealed that his wedding date has a special connection with his BFF and Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor. Manish spoke to a leading entertainment daily and revealed that it is Avika Gor's birthday on June 30. Manish Raisinghan also added that he and Sangieta had two days on their minds, June 15 and June 30.

Moreover, speaking about the coincidence, Manish revealed that his best friends' birthdays fall on both the dated days. He said that on June 15, it's Jassi's birthday whereas, on the other hand, Avika Gor's birthday is on June 30. Raisinghan also exclaimed how the duo, Avika and Jassi, both told him to get married on their respective birthdays.

However, the Sasural Simar Ka actor asserted that June 15 was way too close, so they couldn't opt for the day. It left him and Sangieta Chauhaan with June 30, Avika's birth date, he added. Not only this, but Manish also revealed that Avika Gor has promised to him that whenever she gets hitched, she will pick his birth date as her wedding date.

Interestingly, Avika Gor also spoke to the same entertainment portal and expressed happiness about the same. She said that her best friend (Manish Raisinghan) is getting married on her birthday and that there's no better gift she could ask for from him. Meanwhile, Avika also talked about how she would have loved to be there on Manish's special day and expressed, "party is due shin chan." Avika also added that she will tell Sangeita that Chauhaan is the calm to the tornado Manish is.

Manish Raisinghan & Sangieta Chauhaan's wedding

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan will be getting married to his Swabhiman Ek Shingaar co-star Sangieta Chauhaan. As per reports, the wedding will take place on June 30 in a Gurudwara in Andheri and also that the couple will be having a low-key wedding ceremony. Reportedly, Manish Raisinghan also revealed that the affair will take place in ten people's attendance and that neither of their parents will attend the wedding as they are senior citizens and he and Sangeita do not want to take any risks.

Meanwhile, Manish Raisinghan's on and off-screen chemistry with Avika Gor speaks volumes of their cordial relationship. The duo's pictures on social media are flooded with heaps of comments. The two stars have also shared many photos of their hang outs together.

