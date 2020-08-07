Avinash Sachdev Talks About Samir Sharma's Death; Describes Him As 'an Eternal Optimist'

A day after actor Samir Sharma's demise, his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir co-actors Geetanjali Tikekar and Avinash Sachdev expressed grief. In a report published by Mid-day, Avinash Sachdev recalled his last conversation with him; and also called Samir "an eternal optimist". On the other side, Geetanjali Tikekar said Samir was one of her closest friends in the industry.

Avinash Sachdev talks about co-star Samir Sharma

Avinash Sachdev bonded with Samir Sharma during the shoot of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. While remembering his last conversation with the late actor, that happened on July 22, Avinash Sachdev asserted that Samir felt blessed for the work coming his way. He further mentioned about the live Instagram session conducted by Samir and said the latter talked about positivity. Avinash, who knew Samir from the past seven years, said that Sharma never mentioned monetary difficulties or any other issues. Sachdev also stated that they were planning to have a discussion on a story Samir was working on.

On the other side, the report also quoted Samir's co-star Geetanjali Tikekar, who said that the two were constantly in touch during the nationwide lockdown. Elaborating Samir's behaviour, Geetanjali said he was vocal about mental health; and they often discussed how they were dealing with the lockdown. Geetanjali concluded the conversation and said Samir was one of the kindest souls and a talented artist.

Samir Sharma's death

Actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his home located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5.

Samir Sharma's career

Samir hailed from Delhi and briefly worked for Radio City in Bangalore before he pursued acting. He made his acting debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and essayed the character of Nitin on the show. He has starred in multiple other popular TV shows including Left Right Right, Four, Jyoti, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among many others. He essayed the character of ACP Adil Sheikh in a web series titled A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend. He was also a part of Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq.

