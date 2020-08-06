Samir Sharma Passes Away: Poems Penned By The Late Actor Before His Demise

Popular television actor, Samir Sharma, who starred in famous TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon to name a few, was found dead at his Malad residence. Sharma was reportedly found hanging at his home by a night duty watchman. According to a report by ANI, Malad police has registered an accidental death case and has sent the actor's body for autopsy.

Currently, the 44-year-old was working in Star Plus's highly-loved show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. As soon as the tragic news of his demise broke, several TV actors and co-stars mourned the loss on social media. Before his death, the late actor had shared a heartfelt post on how society tends to ignore an individual's mental health.

In addition to being an actor, Samir was also a poet and a writer. The late actor's Instagram handle is full of poignant poetries, penned by him. Thus, here are some poetries shared by Samir on social media to commemorate the late actor's passion for writing poems.

Heartfelt poetries penned by Samir Sharma before his death

About Samir Sharma's death

Samir Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his house on Wednesday night, i.e. August 5, 2020. According to Malad police, the 44-year-old had rented his apartment in February 2020. It has been reported that during his night duty, the watchman of the building saw Samir's body and alerted other society members.

Mourning Samir's death, the film and television actor Ashwin Mushran tweeted writing, "This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it".

This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 6, 2020

