Avinash Sachdev's 'favourite Adventure' Begins As He Gears Up To Tie The Knot With Palak

Popular TV actor Avinash Sachdev took to his social media handle and shared a picture to announce that he is all set to start his wedding festivities, on Sunday. Avinash shared a picture on the media feed of his handle, in which he was seen giving a peck on Palak Purswani's forehead while the couple also extended a hug to each other.

Instagramming the photo, Avinash wrote a short caption which read, "You are my favorite adventure, and it began! ", along with a red-heart emoticon. On the other hand, by adding the relevant hashtags, he informed his fans that their shagun ceremony was held on January 15, 2021.

For the shagun ceremony, Avinash sported a dapper look as he wore a shirt with a pair of white pants. Meanwhile, Palak Purswani wore a yellow lehenga. While sharing the same picture, Avinash's would-be-wife wrote, "Excited for this life with you!

I said yes to forever". Interestingly, Avinash and Palak both hail from Sindhi families. And, according to Sindhi wedding rituals, the festivities stars with "kachi misri", followed by a Roka ceremony. Scroll down to take a look at Avinash Sachdev's latest Instagram entry.

Avinash & Palak's shagun ceremony:

READ | Avinash Sachdev Talks About Samir Sharma's Death; Describes Him As 'an Eternal Optimist'

Within a few hours, the picture-post of the Chotti Bahu actor managed to garner an overwhelming response on the photo-sharing platform. A handful of his friends and followers flooded the comments section with best wishes. Actors Pooja Gor, Ekta Kaul, and Pracheen Chauhan also congratulated the couple for their new beginning. A section of fans also wished that he and Palak "will be in love forever".

READ | Samir Sharma's Death: Co-star Avinash Sachdev Says 'Samir Was A Fighter'

Avinash and Palak's relationship

Interestingly, the duo participated in a popular couple-dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. However, they failed to charm the audience with their chemistry and got eliminated soon. Avinash was earlier married to his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Baar Phir co-star and on-screen bhabhi Shalmalee Desai. However, they parted ways in 2018. Avinash was also, reportedly, dating Rubina Dilaik, when the duo was shooting for Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi.

READ | Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh' & Other Shows That Got 2nd Season Due To Success Of Its First

READ | Actor Ashwin Mushran Calls Vir Das' Inside Out 'a Special Show For These Times'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.