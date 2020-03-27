Avneet Kaur Dazzles Fans With These Romantic Videos Of Her, WATCH

Avneet Kaur who is currently seen in Sab TV's Sci-fi fantasy drama show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a highly popular teenage actor and Tik Tok star. She started her career as a reality show contestant when she appeared on the DID Lil Champs. Post that, Avneet Kaur tried her luck at acting and featured in several music videos, movies, and TV shows.

Some of Avneet Kaur's most notable performances have been in Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, and Meri Maa. She is touted AS one of the country's biggest Tik Tok stars. Avneet enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and has over 9.7 million followers on Instagram alone. Quite often, Avneet Kaur keeps on posting some romantic videos on her Instagram handle, let's take a look.

Compilation of Avneet Kaur romantic videos

Avneet Kaur is rumoured to be dating her Aladdin co-star Siddharth Nigam. The two are spotted on various occasions together and are simply inseparable. On Avneet Kaur's Instagram, one can find numerous photos and videos with her co-star Siddharth. In this Avneet Kaur's Instagram video, the alleged love birds look adorable as they walk hand in hand on Luck Di Kasam song. This single features Avneet and Sidharth and is quite popular amongst the youngsters.

In this Avneet Kaur's Instagram, one can see great chemistry between the Mardaani actor and Riyaz Aly. He is an actor and famous Tik Tok star as well. Avneet looks ravishing in her traditional red Punjabi Patiala suit. Riyaz and Avneet have also worked together in a music video titled Daily Daily.

This is probably the cutest of all Avneet Kaur's Instagram video. Wherein the Aladdin actor keeps on blushing as she confesses her love over a call. Avneet's endearing smile will make your heart melt.

Yet another Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur's romantic video. Where one can see Siddharth impressing Avneet with his unique tactics. The two look really cute together in this mushy video.

Source: Avneet Kaur Instagram

