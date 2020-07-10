Avneet Kaur's Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her New Look, See Pictures

Popular social media influencer and television actress Avneet Kaur was seen sporting a different hairdo. Known for her stellar acting performances and her huge social media presence, Avneet is often seen experimenting with her looks. She most recently coloured her hair in a light shade of magenta and posed for the lens in a balcony. While being homebound, Avneet Kaur was seen making fun videos and doing some quirky photoshoots while being in the lockdown.

Avneet Kaur's Instagram posts

In the pictures shared by Avneet Kaur, she is seen wearing a black coloured tie-up crop top and a pair of khaki coloured pants. Avneet war some light makeup and accessorise the look with a pair of goggles. Avneet left her hair open and posed for the lens. She also shared a few videos of herself jamming to a song.

(Image Credits: Avneet Kaur Instagram)

Avneet Kaur while posting the picture wrote, “New hair, who dis? #backtobasics #newhair” [sic]. Fans of Avneet Kaur took to her social media and posted positive comments on the picture. Many stated that they liked her new look and appreciated her beauty. Some also stated that she looked beautiful and that she looked cute with her new hair.

In a picture shared by the actor on her social media, Avneet Kaur mentioned that she has been staying indoors and captioned the picture saying ‘Baarish’ (rain) while sporting a messy hairdo. She also shared a video of herself jamming to the song Subhanallah from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Avneet Kaur is popularly known for her latest sci-fi fantasy show Aladdin-Naam to Suna Hoga. However, it has been reported that she exited the show shortly. Avneet Kaur has also tried her hand at acting, dancing as well as singing as she appeared in three dance reality shows including Dance India Dance Lil Masters, Dance ke Superstars, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012.

She was also seen playing the role of a child actor in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani in 2014. She was also a part of the second installation of the film, Mardaani 2 which was released in 2019. She was also a part of the Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017. It has been reported that just at the age of 18, Avneet Kaur’s net worth stands at an estimated amount of Rs.50 lakhs as of 2018. Avneet gained a lot of popularity through her YouTube and previously through her TikTok videos as well.

