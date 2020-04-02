Avneet Kaur is a renowned face on the video creating platform, TikTok. The teenage actor kick-started her career with Dance India Dance Little Champs on Zee TV and there was no looking back since then. Kaur has appeared in numerous shows and music videos. She is currently working in a sci-fi drama serial Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. Avneet Kaur is also active on social media platforms including Instagram. She also engages with her followers and keeps posting her pictures in different outfits. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s best looks in Punjabi avatar.

Avneet Kaur’s photos featuring her best looks in Punjabi avatar

1. Shimmery blue Kurta

Avneet Kaur is slaying her look in a sequined navy blue kurta. She has paired it with a similar shaded salwar and dupatta. For a rounded off look, Kaur has opted for heavy earrings, matha tikka, metallic bangles, and pleated long hair.

2. Bright colours

Avneet Kaur is rocking the gorgeous combination of bright colours. She has donned traditional attire including pink salwar, off-white Patiala and a splendid blue dupatta featuring vivid coloured embroidered designs. Standing amid the lush green field, she has completed her look with a simple pleated hair and curled up flicks.

3. Red kurta

The TikTok star has donned a classic bright kurta. She has paired it with a colourful dupatta and bangles. For a rounded off look, she opted for minimal makeup, accessorized statement earrings, and tied her hair in a low messy bun.

