Avneet Kaur's Best Music Videos That Fans Must Check Out, Check Full List

Avneet Kaur first garnered popularity as a dancer, participating in multiple dance reality shows before progressing to make a more successful name for herself as an actor. After appearing in various TV shows, she gained mainstream recognition when she was cast as a child actor in the 2014-released Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani. She played the role of Meera in the film. She also featured in the sequel, Mardaani 2, which came out in 2019. She was widely appreciated for her performance in the movies. With all that said now, take a look at the music videos of Avneet Kaur.

Avneet Kaur’s music videos

Teri Naar

Teri Naar is a Gaana Original track that was released in November 2019. The song is sung and written by well-known singer Nikk, while music is composed by Rox A. The music when launched was widely loved by the audience and fans alike. It features the TikTok fame Avneet Kaur in the lead with the singer himself. The track was one of the viral songs on TikTok.

Saara Din

A few months back, T-Series launched its own track Saara Din featuring Karan Singh Arora and Tik Tok star Avneet Kaur in the lead. Composed and sung by Karan Singh Arora, the song Saara Din was penned by S. Mukhtiar. The song was released on T-Series’ YouTube channel on April 25, 2020.

Luck Di Kasam

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, who are one of the most loved on-screen pairs, have been garnering a strong fan-following in a short period. The duo shares a beautiful bond, and it is interesting how the two manage to share a great personal and professional rapport. The pair recently featured in a music video titled Luck Di Kasam. After its launch, the song became the 3rd most viewed video on YouTube.

Pahadan

Rajat Nagpal’s Pahadan is about how women from the mountains are very attractive. The song is too light on the beat and is a classic romantic number. Rajat Nagpal’s voice in the song is soothing and very melodious. Apart from the songs, the beautiful locations also garnered widespread attention.

Yaari

Yaari is a song sung by Nikk ft Avneet Kaur. It was written by Nikk and the music was also composed by him. It released in mid-2019.

