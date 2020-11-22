Avneet Kaur’s Popular Television Series That She Appeared In Before Stepping Into Movies

Avneet Kaur is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. Avneet Kaur's career began with Zee TV’s dance reality show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, and she hasn’t looked back since. Avneet Kaur's reality shows also include Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, ZeeQ’s The Weekly Rap, and many more.

Fans will be surprised to know that before making a successful name for herself in the Bollywood industry, Avneet Kaur has appeared in many television series that helped her become a household name. Read further ahead to know all about Avneet Kaur’s television series.

Avneet Kaur’s television series

Meri Maa

Meri Maa is an Indian television drama series that premiered on December 18, 2011, and aired on the channel Life OK. The serial cast Avneet Kaur as the character of Jhilmil. The plot of the series revolves around the Jhilmil, who gets lost at her young age in a festival (better to say she was abducted). Then she was raised in a slum with the other children. Jhilmil’s real mother mourns for the loss of her daughter but her mother-in-law thinks she is responsible for this abduction and losses. The show went off-air on April 22, 2012.

Ek Mutthi Aasmaan

Ek Mutthi Aasmaan is an Indian family drama that aired on the channel Zee TV. The serial cast Avneet Kaur as the character of young Pakhi. The plot of the series revolves around Kalpana Jadhav and Raghav Singhania, as their paths cross on a journey of self-improvement.

Hamari Sister Didi

Hamari Sister Didi is an Indian drama series that aired on the channel, Sony Pal. The serial cast Avneet Kaur as the character of Khushi Avinash Kapoor. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Amrita also known as “Sister Didi”, who is a head nurse at the Muskaan Hospital in Patiala.

Chandra Nandini

Chandra Nandini is an Indian historical fiction drama series that premiered on October 10, 2016, and aired on the channel Star Plus. The serial cast Avneet Kaur as the character of Rajkumari/ Maharani Charumati Maurya. Her character was the first wife of Bindusara and the daughter-in-law of Durdhara and Chandragupta. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Chandragupta Maurya. The show went off-air on November 10, 2017.

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga is an Indian fantasy television series based on the Arabian night's characters. The series premiered on August 21, 2018, and aired on the channel Sony SAB. The serial cast Avneet Kaur as the character of Sultana Yasmine. The plot of the series revolves around Aladdin, a young man who falls in love with Princess Yasmine and his life changes after he finds a magical lamp that has a genie inside. Avneet Kaur played the character of Princess (Sultana) Yasmine for two seasons of the show but was replaced by Ashi Singh in 2020.

