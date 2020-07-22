Kingdom Cast Season 2: List Of Actors In Netflix's Horror-drama Show

On the popular OTT platform Netflix, the launch of the highly anticipated Korean drama Kingdom season 2 created a lot of buzz. This Netflix show has finally unveiled the second instalment of the horror drama. The backbone of this riveting show is the cast of Kingdom and its mysterious characters. Talking about the show, here is all you need to know about the cast of Kingdom season 2.

The Cast of Kingdom Season 2 Includes:

Ju Ji-Hoon as Lee Chang

The main character of the Kingdom season 2 cast is that of Lee Chang, the crown prince. The stellar Korean actor Ju Ji-hoon essays the role with utmost conviction. A multi-faceted personality who first started his career as a model and then turned into a popular actor. He is best known for his role in Princess Hours in which he played the male lead.

Bae Doo-Na as Seo-Bi

Next actor in Kingdom cast is Bae Doo-Na. The stunner plays the role of Seo-Bi in the horror-action show. Her's is a positive character in the show, who leaves no stone unturned in order to find a cure for the ongoing massacre and plague in the Netflix serial. Bae Doo-Na is a renowned South Korean actor, known for her performances in movies like Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending.

Kim Hye-Jun as Queen

After featuring in films like Sinkhole, Another Child, and After Spring, Kim Hye-Jun is now seen essaying the role of Queen Cho in Kingdom. An extremely important kingdom cast member, the entire story revolves around her character, the second lawfully wedded wife of King, who is involved in the plague.

Kim Sung-Kyu as Young-Shin

Next name in the Kingdom cast list is that of Kim Sung-Kyu, he plays the role of the sole human survivor of the plague at the clinic named Yeong Shin. Kim Sung-Kyu is a brilliant actor who is much-loved for his role in the film The Outlaws, the crime thriller drama. The actor did full justice to his character in the second season of Kingdom on Netflix.

Ryoo Seung-Ryong as Jo Hak-Joo

Ryoo Seung-Ryong as Jo Hak-Joo has given a remarkable performance in Kingdom. His was a vicious character that of the chief state councillor of Joseon. He essays a revenge-seeking role who is hungry for power and will go to any limits to fulfil his desires, Ryoo Seung-Ryong is a highly respectable name in the South Korean Film Industry, who has featured in many films and serials in distinct characters.

Who is the Queen in Kingdom Netflix?

The Queen's character is played by Kim Hye-Jun, with different shades attached to her role. She has been the talking point of season 2. It was her paternal father who eventually started off the plague when they call a medical supervisor to see the ill-king in Kingdom 2.

Who is the girl at the end of Kingdom Season 2?

The last episode of the Kingdom season 2 gave an edge over the seat experience to the viewers. Especially the climax wherein a girl who is the potential creator behind the brutal plague reveals herself. However, it is still quite unclear who she actually is. One might have to wait the season three in order to get all the questions answered about the mysterious girl at the end of Kingdom 2 out of nowhere.

