AwardForRamayan Trends On Social Media After Arun Govil Expresses His Disappointment

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown due to which people are confined to stay indoors. Many televisions shows are not able to continue with their shoot due to this and have started telecasting previous episodes of old shows. During this time, Doordarshan started airing yesteryear shows like Ramayan and fans have been loving it.

#AwardForRamayan trends on social media

Doordarshan now has all the viewers hooked on to the re-telecast of their yesteryear hit show, Ramayan. Recently, Arun Govil aka Ram from Ramayan expressed how he has never been appreciated for his efforts for Ramayan. He said that he has never received an award from the government for his performance in the show.

Arun Govil had expressed the same through a tweet on social media. On knowing this, many fans were shocked how such an esteemed actor has not been honoured. Soon, fans started expressing their displeasure over the same with the hashtag, #AwardForRamayan.

Here are the pleas for #AwardForRamayan:

#AwardForRamayan

Goes to Ramanand Sagar ...who thought of making this epic serial beautifully..All marks to his vision. pic.twitter.com/dkUJn2id0z — trueindian (@simplants1) April 27, 2020

#AwardForRamayan

Streets were empty.

People along with their family glued to the TV.

Mangal bhawan amangal Hari still gives goosebumps.

Award for the best show in the history of shows. pic.twitter.com/gO9AT7A6iO — Dac Saab (@ChetanK90122534) April 27, 2020

#AwardForRamayan@PMOIndia i request to give them there best recognition as an award that they deserve too early.@arungovil12 sir, @LahriSunil sir, @DipikaChikhliya mam and late Dara Singh shaab, you all must deserve the best thing. pic.twitter.com/gtHGPwA1yD — Abhinav Raj Rathore (@Warrior_Abhinav) April 27, 2020

#AwardForRamayan Absolutely Agree.. This Timeless Classic deserves special recognition for its contribution including all the Actors, Technicians and Team that made it a Timeless Classic.. Hope to see this happen.. 🙏@arungovil12 — दुर्योधन🔥❤ King of Hastinapur 💫 🕉🏹 (@AkshayJajra) April 27, 2020

