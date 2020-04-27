#AwardForRamayan Trends On Social Media After Arun Govil Expresses His Disappointment

Television News

Shortly after 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil expressed how he has never been honoured for his role in the show, #AwardForRamayan started trending. Check out.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramayan

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown due to which people are confined to stay indoors. Many televisions shows are not able to continue with their shoot due to this and have started telecasting previous episodes of old shows. During this time, Doordarshan started airing yesteryear shows like Ramayan and fans have been loving it.

#AwardForRamayan trends on social media

Doordarshan now has all the viewers hooked on to the re-telecast of their yesteryear hit show, Ramayan. Recently, Arun Govil aka Ram from Ramayan expressed how he has never been appreciated for his efforts for Ramayan. He said that he has never received an award from the government for his performance in the show.

ALSO READ | Ramayan's 'Sita' Posts Pic With Ramanand Sagar, Netizens Notice the 'photobombers' 

Arun Govil had expressed the same through a tweet on social media. On knowing this, many fans were shocked how such an esteemed actor has not been honoured. Soon, fans started expressing their displeasure over the same with the hashtag, #AwardForRamayan.

Here are the pleas for #AwardForRamayan:

ALSO READ | Ramayan Director Ramanand Sagar's Relation With Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Check Details

ALSO READ | Fans Prefer Ramayan's 'Lakshman-logue' Over Monologue King Kartik Aaryan, Call It 'epic'

 

ALSO READ | Ramayan's Deepika Chikhlia Aka Sita 'shocked' At How The Show Is Edited During Rerun

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories