Ramayan's 'Sita' Posts Pic With Ramanand Sagar, Netizens Notice the 'photobombers' 

The re-run of Ramayan has not just freshened the memories of that era for those who watched the serial then, but also introduced the current generation to the religious text. That is evident in the manner in which the show has broken records to become the most-watched show on television at the moment. The actors who played the roles and who enjoyed humongous popularity then are once again witnessing similar fame with the success of the re-run.

READ: Sita From 'Ramayan' Aka Dipika Chikhlia's Marriage Was Attended By THIS Bollywood Star

The show’s Ram and Sita, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, have been receiving love from netizens as they enjoy the show. The duo has also been sharing anecdotes, throwback pictures and more from those days. One such interesting photo was posted by Dipika Chikhalia on Twitter recently.

In the ‘behind the camera’moment, director Ramanand Sagar is seen explaining the scene to his pratogonists, dressed in their get-ups, while reading from text itself.

Here’s the post

While netizens had the usual reactions like terming the picture ‘beautiful’ and calling the duo the ‘best on-screen couple’, they also had some interesting observations. The main one was of the characters playing Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan standing behind them and watching the trio with intense focus.

READ:'Ramayan' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala's Appearances In Hit Films

Netizens spotted it and had a fun take over it. One quipped how they were ‘photobombing’, another wrote how they were worried about Ramanand Sagar planning another serial with his leads, a user was surprised about the ‘devars looking chupke chupke’, one were keen to know what ‘duvidha’ the brothers had.

Lakshman, bharat, Shatrughan having conversation.... lagta hai naye serial ki casting shuru kar di hai Sagar sahab ne :P — Chaotic_Delhi (@bakshisunny) April 24, 2020

Andjust look behind the scene. Laxman bharat shatrughna expression 😃who are watching from behind 😄 — Gayatri Rao (@gayatrirao1087) April 24, 2020

Somebody is photobombing. 😝😂 — Anurag Upadhyay (@anuragsupadhyay) April 24, 2020

Look at how three dewar are looking chupke chupke 😂 — Niket Bhagwath (@NBhagwath) April 24, 2020

Sita maate lakshman ji bharat ji or shatrughan ji peche kya kar rhe ye duvidha door kare? — shubham verma (@73d815ccbe184f1) April 24, 2020

READ:Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Shares Pic With Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee; See Here

Another observation was of how Ramanand Sagar sitting barefoot during the moment. The Twitteratti felt it displayed his down to earth nature.

Mr Sagar is sitting barefoot ?

Very down to earth.

Very humble — Dr Rajesh Kumar Prajapati (@Dr_Rajesh369) April 24, 2020

Best part of the picture is Sagar saab not wearing his Chappals — Anil Kumar Bhat (@Bhat_AKB) April 24, 2020

Thank You Ramanand Sagar for enriching our life with this epic

#Ramayan

Thank you for given us endless memory

Thank you Sita ji

जय श्री राम ||| pic.twitter.com/ra3M17UCVX — Shikha Rai🇮🇳 (@Shikharai07) April 24, 2020

Ramayan is set to complete a month during its ‘season 2’ after being renewed for telecast from March 28. The show airs on Doordarshan National at 9am and 9pm, everyday.

READ:Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Wants To Play Asha Devi On The Big Screen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.