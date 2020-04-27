Ramayan Director Ramanand Sagar's Relation With Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Check Details

Ramayan is one of the most popular and watched mythological TV series that first aired in 1987 on DD National. Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar was highly appreciated for his outstanding works for the TV series that made headlines. The show was retelecasted in the month of April during the lockdown period in India. His works remain widely revered among fans.

Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar was a winner of the gold medal in Sanskrit and another language. He is not only known for his works in Ramayan but also for his short stories, novels, poems, etc that he created during his lifetime. However, yet another thing that grabs the attention of the audience is the relation that he shares with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Here's how Ramanand Sagar is related to Vidhu Vinod Chopra:

Ramanand Sagar's relation to Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Ramanand Sagar is known for creating one of the most popular classics -- the Ramayan series -- and is also known for bringing a great revolution in the Indian Television industry. Ramanand Sagar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's family relations are one of the lesser-known relations in the Bollywood film industry. Ramanand Sagar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are half-brothers and many are completely unaware of the fact. The two have an age-gap of about 35 years.

Ramanand Sagar's father had married Vidhu Vinod Chopra's mother. Veteran director Ramanand Sagar's father was married to Shanti Devi Chopra, who is Vidhu Vinod's mother, after the death of his first wife. However, Ramanand Sagar was known to treat his half-brother Vidhu Vinod Chopra like his own son as the two had a huge age gap.

