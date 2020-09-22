Vaishnavi MacDonald Speaks About Her Challenging Role In 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Dangal's Aye Mere Humsafar is a story of a Rajasthani specially-abled girl Vidhi, who is determined about chasing her dreams of becoming an IAS officer. She faces various challenges within her family and from society as well. While, actor Vaishnavi MacDonald has been a part of several daily soaps and films to date, portraying Surajmukhi is vastly different than what she has portrayed earlier. For the first time, she is essaying the role of a Rajasthani single mother who is worried about her daughter finding the right partner and get settled just like any other mother wishes for.

Vaishnavi MacDonald speaks about her role in Aye Mere Humsafar

On bringing Surajmukhi to life, Vaishnavi MacDonald said that when she first read the character and scenes for Aye Mere Humsafara's Surajmukhi, she connected to the character because she could relate to a mother's heart who hopes the best for her children. Vaishnavi MacDonald comes from urban cosmopolitan society and for her to get into the skin of a rural setting was quite challenging. She added that while portraying a role as such can be difficult, essaying it on a daily basis was even more difficult.

Vaishnavi MacDonald said that the mannerism thought process, language and the behaviour of a person differs from place to place. Surajmukhi’s character by itself is a very distinct character. She has that typical Marwari accent that people of Rajasthan origin naturally have. The actor took all of this into consideration while preparing for the role. Vaishnavi MacDonald calls herself an observant of things, and that helped her in portraying Surajmukhi in the best way.

As the mother of a very aspirational Vidhi, Surajmukhi plays a very distinct role in Aye Mere Humsafar. While she understands her daughters’ challenges, she also wants to ensure the best for them. Vaishnavi MacDonald has surely brought Surajmukhis character to life and in a manner that is very natural and very relatable and more so in a way that any woman can connect with.

(With inputs from PR)

