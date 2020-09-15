'Aye Mere Humsafar' Cast Tag Urfi Javed As 'designated Chef', Know Why

The entire cast of Aye Mere Humsafar is known to surprise each other with the delicious fusion meals they cook at home. The show launched a few weeks ago and there hasn't been a day that goes without these stars surprising each other with home-cooked food. Urfi Javed, who plays the character of Payal, is one such actor who turns tasty dishes into healthy ones the entire cast could savour on.

Aye Mere Humsafar cast turns chefs for their co-workers

Urfi Javed from Aye Mere Humsafar portrays the character of Payal who loves eating outside food. However, the latter is the complete opposite in real life and ensures her co-stars eat healthy food too. After being inspired by Urfi Javed, her Aye Mere Humsafar co-stars have also started cooking a storm in their kitchens, surprising them with fusion foods they had never had before.

On the sets of Aye Mere Humsafar, Urfi Javed has been tagged as a Designated Chef. The actor shared how she is into healthy living and follows a healthy lifestyle. She enjoys eating outside food but shared how people are not aware of the oil being used or how the ingredients are sourced. She loves cooking and shared how she loves preparing every dish at home.

For instance, Urfi Javed shared that she enjoys baking cakes and instead of flour, she uses whole wheat flour and substitutes sugar with jaggery. She also prepares burgers and sauces at home. The latter shared how her co-stars, especially Vaishnavi and Tina Phillip, wait for her to bring fusion dishes on the Aye Mere Humsafar sets. Urfi Javed admitted how surprised she is that her food turns out to be tasty while it is also healthy.

Aye Mere Humsafar launched 2 weeks ago and has already impressed the viewers with its gripping storyline. Apart from Urfi Javed's character on the show, Tina Phillip's character named Vidhi Sharma has been capturing the viewer's hearts. What makes her character so unique and lovable is her aspirations and determinations despite her disabilities.



