Vaishnavi Macdonald Pulls Hilarious 'Spicy Chips' Prank On The Sets Of 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Television actor Vaishnavi Macdonald pulled a hilarious ‘Spicy Chip’ on her co-stars on the sets of Dangal TV’s Aye Mere Humsafar. She shared her fun experience of recording the stars’ reaction after they ate spicy crisps, which she got from Australia. Meanwhile, Parvati Sehgal and Sandeep Goyal also joined her for the prank, as they pulled it on Pooja Singh, Neelu Vaghela, and Hemant Thatte. Here is what Aye Mere Humsafar’s Vaishnavi Macdonald spoke about Pooja Singh’s reaction. Read on:

Vaishnavi Macdonald pulls a hilarious ‘Spicy Chip’

Vaishnavi Macdonald recently turned a prankster on her Aye Mere Humsafar co-stars. As the actors work for long hours together with a tight schedule, they end up spending most of their time with the team and fellow stars. So, for reducing the boredom, they indulged in fun moments on the sets of Dangal TV’s Aye Mere Humsafar.

Vaishnavi Macdonald, who plays the role of Surajmukhi Sharma in Aye Mere Humsafar, recalled her experience with the fun prank. She revealed, “I got these spicy chips from Australia, and when I tried it, I just could not stop drinking water. It was deadly and mad spicy. So, I thought of making my fellow co-stars try those chips and record their reaction. Parvati (Sehgal) and Sandeep (Goyal) also joined me for the prank. We tried it on Hemant (Thatte), Pooja (Singh) and Neelu Ji (Vaghela) but Pooja’s reaction was by far the most hilarious one.”

Also read: 'Aye Mere Humsafar' Cast Tag Urfi Javed As 'designated Chef', Know Why

Also read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's' Shweta Tiwari Calls Intimate Wedding Ceremonies 'a Great Idea'

Meanwhile, Pooja Singh, who plays the role of Divya Kothari in the show, also spoke about what her co-stars made her eat. She expressed how spicy the snack was that Vaishnavi Macdonald served. The actor also called her experience ‘deadly’. She said, “I tried a really small bite of that chip and my god, it was so spicy, I just cannot describe it. I was literally jumping on my place and finished two bottles of water. For a few seconds, I could not even speak. It was a deadly experience. You might be thinking I am exaggerating, but one has to try it only then you will understand.”

Also read: Vaishnavi MacDonald Speaks About Her Challenging Role In 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Also read: Teejay Sidhu Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Twin Daughters Vienna & Bella

(Source: With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.