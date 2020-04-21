'Mahabharat's' Iconic Draupadi Cheerharan Scene Gave Netizens 'goosebumps'

Mahabharat

Doordarshan started re-telecasting Mahabharat a few weeks back. The 1988’s show is getting much attention from the audiences following the coronavirus lockdown. In the latest episode, the viewers saw the cheerharan of Draupadi, which became the very reason for war. Many shared their opinions on Twitter. Read to know.

Netizens in awe of Draupadi

In the recent episode of Mahabharat, the audiences witness Draupadi's cheerharan. They tweeted about the same. Some praised the actress, Roopa Ganguly for her portrayal of Draupadi while others praised Shri Krishna. Take a look at their tweets.

B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat consists of total ninety-four episodes. The re-run on Doordarshan has let many relive their classic mythological series moments. It is directed by B.R. Chopra and his son, Ravi Chopra. Doordarshan telecasts’ Mahabharat every day at 12 pm and 7 pm.

