'Mahabharat's' Iconic Draupadi Cheerharan Scene Gave Netizens 'goosebumps'

Doordarshan started re-telecasting Mahabharat a few weeks back. The 1988’s show is getting much attention from the audiences following the coronavirus lockdown. In the latest episode, the viewers saw the cheerharan of Draupadi, which became the very reason for war. Many shared their opinions on Twitter. Read to know.

Also Read | Mahabharat's Draupadi, Roopa Ganguly, Reacts To 'Cheer Haran' Scene On TV

Netizens in awe of Draupadi

In the recent episode of Mahabharat, the audiences witness Draupadi's cheerharan. They tweeted about the same. Some praised the actress, Roopa Ganguly for her portrayal of Draupadi while others praised Shri Krishna. Take a look at their tweets.

Roopaa ji's actinggg wass so real😭.....

She really made me cry todayyyyyyy......

It wassssss litttt🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭😭#Mahabharat #MahabharatOnDDBharti pic.twitter.com/tVPDMSQtDE — Gopika♥️ (@Summikaa) April 20, 2020

GOOSEBUMPS while watching Shri Krishna protecting Draupadi during Cheer Harana 🙏🏻

My blood boiled to see how everyone stood mute & did nothing to protect her dignity!

It was this Adharma everyone eventually paid for. One who can’t protect his wife doesn’t deserve one.#Mahabharat — RougePouts (@RougePouts) April 20, 2020

GOOSEBUMPS while watching Shri Krishna protecting Draupadi during Cheer Harana 🙏🏻

My blood boiled to see how everyone stood mute & did nothing to protect her dignity!

It was this Adharma everyone eventually paid for. One who can’t protect his wife doesn’t deserve one.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/yUKa2tzV5S — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) April 20, 2020

Rupa Ganguly is terrific as #Draupathi !! power packed performance. Wondering why Bollywood failed to cast this super lady #Mahabharat #Draupathi pic.twitter.com/2Lo4wIFk9j — 🇮🇳[ विवेक नम्बिअर् ] ViveiK (@vivek0507) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Mahabharat Written Update For April 17: Shakuni Plants Seeds For A Revenge

#Draupathi was the manifestation of #feminism She was the real protagonist along wit Krishna

Courtroom scene after d game of dice takes Panchali 2 divine status. Her questions were sharp, rhetorical & deep. Her total surrender 2 God is a lesson 4 us wrt faith&devotion#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/xggsmluoTo — Adv. Anand Kumar. V (@vakeel_anand) April 20, 2020

Never ever will any scene in whole of tv history can match the depthness of #Draupadi's vastraharan. #Mahabharat #DDNational pic.twitter.com/kdBiKIKH7I — Bhupesh Singh (@Bhupesh37678285) April 20, 2020

The real saviour, Shri Krishna 🙏🙏 Goosebumps moment 🙌#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/4QyyrNKJGx — Pradhumn : the CricFreak (@pradhumn_pratap) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Mahabharat Makers Reveal Juhi Chawla Was Their First Choice For Draupadi

B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat consists of total ninety-four episodes. The re-run on Doordarshan has let many relive their classic mythological series moments. It is directed by B.R. Chopra and his son, Ravi Chopra. Doordarshan telecasts’ Mahabharat every day at 12 pm and 7 pm.

Also Read | Here Are 10 Lesser-known Facts About 'Mahabharat' TV Show That Everyone Should Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.