'Baalveer' Actor Dev Joshi Had THIS To Say When Questioned About Gaining Female Attention

Baalveer actor Dev Joshi recently opened up about the female attention that he has been receiving. The actor is a popular star in the television space due to his massively popular show. Over the years, Baalveer has seen a number of transitions and actor Dev Joshi has emerged as an absolute fan favourite. In an exclusive interview with Telly Chakkar, the actor opened up about the attention that he gets from female fans.

Also Read | 'Baalveer' Fame Anushka Sen Scores 89.4% In Class 12, Wants To Pursue BMM

Dev Joshi on receiving female attention

Also Read | 'Baalveer Returns': Nakabposh To Find Out Ananya’s Truth & Timnasa To Challenge Vivaan?

Dev Joshi, who is the protagonist of the show, was asked about the female attention he has been receiving over the years. After a few moments, he answered that the attention he receives is something he has been subjected to as a young boy. He recalled that even as a child actor, he would often be labelled as a cute boy. Thus he assumes that the tradition hasn’t changed much and people still continue to associate him with the same tag. He added that he still gets the same compliments from a number of people and he enjoys it.

Also Read | Baalveer Returns Cast: A Look At Dev Joshi As Baalveer, Pavitra Punia As Timnasa & Others

Dev ended his statement by saying that on a personal level, he enjoys the attention that comes from both male and female fans. He said that he loves to hear their feedback and appreciation for the work that he does. Thus, Dev ended his statement on a positive note and also spoke about the changes that would take place in the show. It was revealed that the time slot of the show has been revised. It previously aired at 8 pm, the popular show will now begin airing at 7 pm from December 7 onwards. The makers also spoke on how they have focused on elaborated tracks throughout the run of the show. They added that they will now focus more on the stories which will telecast on a weekly basis.

Also Read | 'Baalveer' Actor Dev Joshi On Bringing About A Change Through His On-screen Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.