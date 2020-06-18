When Mr. Bhide Quit Being Mechanical Engineer In Dubai For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Mandar Chandwadkar aka the ‘Ekmev Secretary’ Mr. Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revealed some interesting details about his career in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. Prior to pursuing his career in acting, Mandar Chandwadkar was a mechanical engineer in Dubai. Mandar said that he quit his job in Dubai and returned home to work on his lifelong dream of becoming an actor.

During the interaction, Mandar Chandwadkar said that he was a struggling actor until 2008. Back in 2000, he quit his job and returned to India to become an actor. He added that acting has always his passion since childhood. Mandar had been a part of many theatre plays but he did not get a big break that he needed. According to him, there was a lot of work in the industry and he was waiting for a huge break that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gave to him.

The actor also spoke about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has immensely changed his entire life. Madar Chandwadkar said after doing the show he rose to fame and people began to recognise him. Initially, he had no clue that he was going to become a part of the show which will break so many records and will be a part of Guinness World Records too. According to Mandar, he has never imagined that he would become so popular and that he feels blessed to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Mandar expressed that he wanted to work with Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn has also come true because of the show. The actor said that people dream of working with popular stars, but because of the show’s popularity, celebs actually visit their show. Reminiscing about the time when he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Mandar said that it was like a dream come true for him.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television shows bankrolled under the banner of Neela Tele Films. The show revolves around Gokuldham Society and how all the members belonging to different caste and creed live in peace and harmony. Mandar essays the role of the secretary of the society.

