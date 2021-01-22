Anita Hassanandani Pens Message For Husband Rohit; Says "We Need To Make Room"

Anita Hassanandani is all set to welcome her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. She has been sharing a number of her pregnancy pictures and is often seen posting about her husband as well. Being one of the versatile television actors, she has been on a break as she prepares to become a mother and has been spending time with her family in recent times. She recently went on to post a romantic picture of herself along with her husband, with a hilarious message as well. Here is what she posted.

Anita’s hilarious message to husband Rohit

The actor is known to be extremely interactive on social media and many of her posts feature her husband. The couple had announced a while ago about Anita’s pregnancy and received a lot of wishes from her fans. In her latest post, she has uploaded a picture with Rohit and has also penned a rather comic message for him. The picture shows the couple having a rather candid moment with each other as they lock eyes. The caption of the post reads, “We need to make room for the little one my love @rohitreddygoa â£ï¸ Like Literally.... kindly clean the cupboards @rohitreddygoa ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ Throw all ur shoes n jackets and dumbbells and gadgets and caps”.

Her fans and followers immediately started commenting on her post with all kinds of reactions. While many were seen laughing in the comments owing to her funny dig, many of them even wished the couple and showed their support. She has previously posted several posts on her Instagram while talking about her journey towards motherhood. She has done a few pregnancy photo-shoots with her husband as well. The couple had gotten married to each other in 2013 and will be now becoming parents.

Image courtesy: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram comments

Anita Hassanandani has acted in several hit television serials and films in her long acting career. She had most famously worked in shows like Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many more. She has also acted in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Hero, Dus Kahaniyaan, etc.

