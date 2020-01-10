Bahu Begum's Shyra Turns Into Myra For Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2', See Pics

The popular TV serial, Beyhadh, kickstarted its second season from December 2019. The thriller-mystery has already engaged the audience with its storyline, and the lead actors are also bagging appreciations from the audience.

Beyhadh 2 will unfold the revenge story of Maya played by Jennifer Winget. The recent reports of an entertainment portal state that Diana Khan will soon be a part of the star cast of Beyhadh 2.

For the unversed, Diana Khan made her television debut with a popular family-drama, Bahu Begum, aired on Colors TV. Diana had quit Bahu Begum recently. In Bahu Begum, she played Shyra, the wife of the lead character.

The run time of her character Shyra in Bahu Begum ended recently, and within a few weeks, she bagged a role in Beyhadh 2.

Bahu Begum fame actor Diana Khan confirmed the news too. She shared two pictures from the sets of Beyhadh 2.

In one of the stills, she seemed setting her hair, whereas in the other she posed with lead actors Shivin Narag and Kangan Baruah Nangia. Shivin Narag captioned the picture and wrote, '3 am n still'. Interestingly, she was wearing a full black outfit in one of the stills.

Fans of Beyhadh 2 are familiar with the fact that Maya aka Jennifer Winget usually wears black in the serial. The report also states that she will essay a character named, Myra. Check out the pictures below:

Beyhadh 2 has already glued the audience with its story, whereas, Bahu Begum is speculated to go off air soon.

In the current plot of Beyhadh 2, Rudra has proposed Ananya after he realises that he is falling for Maya whereas Maya is trapping the Roy brother. It will be interesting to see how Diana's character will enter and mold the plot.

