Shubh Aarambh On Colors TV Written Update: Episode 2: A Misunderstanding

Episode 2

Raja and Rani participate in a rally and they both pray devoutly to God. Rani stamps his hand but leaves before Raja could see her face. Another girl enters and greets Raja as an old friend. She is introduced to us as Jharna. Later in the house, Hiten calls everyone and scolds Mehul for making Raja work. Raja insists that it is okay, and adds that he is working for the family. Hiten agrees but refuses to eat the whole day due to Raja staying hungry.

Hiten is later seen laughing with Kirdada as he reveals that he was acting to pacify the kids. Raja is frustrated by Hiten’s choice to not eat and thus asks Asha about him. Kirdada brings food to Hiten and Hiten tells him that Raja is innocent and loyal and they won’t find anyone like him. Rani meanwhile is trying to collect money to buy her mother medicated shoes. Her brother provides her with money, to which she suspects he has been stealing again. Her brother denies the accusation and claims he earned it himself.

Raja blushes when he is asked by Bhabhi is has feelings for her. She understands him and promises to talk to his mom about her. Meanwhile, Kirdada falls down and Raja immediately rushes to her aid. They later find out that she staged the fall for some purpose. Raja exits the scene to get her some medicine.

Raja and Rani are in the market place. Jharna meets him and tells him that he is looking handsome today. Raja blushes and asks her to be part of the shop, as they are having a celebration. As they leave he remembers he has to get an ointment for Kirdada and continues to find a medical shop. Raja finds the ointment as Jharna finds Rani applying it to her mother’s feet.

The whole family is at the shop getting prepared for a photoshoot. They insist on taking a family photo to which they all agree. They suddenly remember that Raja is missing and therefore ask about him. Raja comes in just as they are about to click the photo.

Rani works as a party bunny to earn money to buy shoes for her mother. Despite doing an odd job she earns enough money to buy her the shoes. Meanwhile, as Jharna and Raja look for the photo that was clicked the other day. He finds out that he is been cropped out of the photo and is therefore hurt. Rani is extremely happy as she earns the money but on entering the house she realises the roof is broken.

Hiten calls the newspaper publication and demands explanation as to why they cropped out Raja from the family photograph. Raja begs him to calm down as it will affect his health. Raja tells Hiten that he thought about him and that is enough. Hiten hugs him and calls him his diamond.

