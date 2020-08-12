Sidharth Shukla Corrects A Fan About Pratyusha Bannerjee's Right Birth Date; Read

Sidharth Shukla became a sensation in India after he won the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. The actor became a social media sensation after his win and he constantly interacts with his fans online. Recently, Sidharth Shukla noticed that many fans were wishing his co-star from Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha Bannerjee, for her birthday. However, Sidharth Shukla noted that fans were wrong about her birthdate and he even corrected them and told them Pratyusha Bannerjee's correct birthday.

Sidharth Shukla corrects fans about his Balika Vadhu co-star Pratyusha Bannerjee's birthday

Taking to social media, a fan of Balika Vadhu wished Sidharth Shukla's Balika Vadhu co-star Pratyusha Bannerjee for her birthday. The fan wished Pratyusha Bannerjee for her birthday on August 11, 2020. However, Sidharth Shukla corrected the fan and told her Pratyusha Bannerjee's correct birth date.

Thank you Sapna but her birthday was yesterday 10 aug 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 11, 2020

Responding to the fan's comment, Sidharth Shukla thanked her but also told her that she was wrong about Pratyusha Bannerjee's birthday. Sidharth Shukla then corrected the fan and told her that his Balika Vadhu co-star's birthday was actually yesterday, on August 10. Sidharth Shukla's correction immediately went viral thanks to his fans.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans praised the actor for his amazing memory. Many fans were excited about the fact that Sidharth Shukla still remembered his Balika Vadhu co-star's birthdate. Some fans even felt like Sidharth Shukla showed his sweet side through his tweet, as he showed that he still cared about his old co-stars even after several years. Here are some fans who commended Sidharth Shukla for his brilliant memory.

Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Bannerjee featured together in Balika Vadhu in lead roles. Sidharth Shukla played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shivraj Shekhar in the show. Meanwhile, Pratyusha Bannerjee featured in the role of his wife Anandi. Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Bannerjee were one of the best on-screen couples to feature on Indian television. In fact, their pairing still has a massive fan following on social media. Sidharth Shukla also became a TV sensation after his role in Balika Vadhu.

