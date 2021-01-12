Kishore Kumar's Son Sumeet Kumar Graces 'Indian Idol 12' Sets For Special Tribute Episode

In the special episode tribute to the legends of Indian music, the Indian Idol 12 set was graced with Kishore Kumar's son Sumeet Kumar's presence. The Indian Idol 12 contestants were extremely overjoyed to perform in front of Sumeet Kumar himself, especially in this episode in a bid to promote the legacy of musical legends such as Kishore Kumar, R.D Burman among many others.

The Indian Idol 12 contestants further said that they were 'honoured' to sing in front of Sumeet Kumar. They have also praised his singing, comparing it favourably to his father's melodious tunes. They added that they were 'humbled' to receive a rare opportunity and that the Indian Idol stage has always proven to be a game-changer when it comes to discovering new talent.

The Indian Idol 12 judges which comprised of Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya also said that Sumeet Kumar's arrival on the sets was a 'blessing' and that he is the living embodiment of his maestro dad, Kishore Kumar.

In the recent episode last Sunday, Himesh Reshammiya was seen breaking down in tears after witnessing contestant Danish performed his segment. Danish sang the title track of the film, Apne, which reminded Himesh of his late brother and how his loss affected his family.

Both Neha Kakkar and Vishal are seen consoling him while he remembers his brother. He later said that Danish's performance made him extremely emotional as the singer performed to his core and that Danish's performance would 'make anyone cry'. He further praised Danish by saying that his current performance was the distinguishing factor between a good singer and a 'fabulous singer'.

Himesh expressed hope saying that Danish had 'come a long way' since his auditions and now he only hopes that to reach new heights of success. See the clip here:

YouTube comments had some interesting reactions to Himesh's breakdown. Take a look:-

Meanwhile, during last weekend's episode, the entire Narayan family, host Aditya Narayan, his wife Shweta Agarwal, Udit Narayan and his mother Deepa Narayan had graced the show as well. This also marked Shweta’s first appearance on TV post her marriage with Aditya. In fact, Aditya and Shweta were also seen doing a romantic dance performance on the song ‘Pehla Nasha’ which was sung captivatingly by Udit Narayan. Stay tuned for exciting updates and watch Indian Idol 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television, every weekend, 8 pm onwards.

