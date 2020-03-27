'Barrister Babu' Written Update March 26: Bondita's Truth Infuriates Trilochan

Barrister Babu is a show on ColorsTV that features the story of a child bride who gets married to a young lawyer. Here is the written update for all that happened in the show's last episode that aired on March 26.

Barrister Babu written update, March 26

The last episode ended with Bondita getting scared and worried about getting caught for wetting her bed. The March 26 episode starts with Bondita waiting for Mini to come and rescue her from this situation. Just then, Mini comes and consoles Bondita, Bondita replies that she was praying to God to send her as her saviour. But Mini has other plans in her mind as her plan to expose Bondita had already started.

In the next scene, when Roy sits for breakfast, Batuk comes and reveals to him that Bondita wets the bed at night and he also shows her blanket to him. This infuriates Anirudh and he asks him to tell only the truth or otherwise he will get punished. Batuk then reveals that she also had tried to suppress the smell of the pee by pouring Anirudh’s favourite musk perfume on to the sheets. This is the reason why the perfume bottle became empty. Hearing all this, Trilochan gets angry and orders Bihari to throw out her blanket.

Meanwhile, Bondita tells Mini that she has thrown out the wet clothes when Mini asks for them to get them washed. Trilochan then calls Bondita while Mini smiles knowing that her plan has succeeded. Again at home, Saurabh tries to get romantic with Sampoorna, but she pushes him recalling what Madhu told her to do.

As Trilochan is angry with Bondita for wetting her bed, he asks the househelp to clean the whole house properly. He also mentions that no one should step out of the house until everything is cleaned. Binoy uses this opportunity to taunt Anirudh saying that here Anirudh is all set to help the women of the village by making a public toilet for them but he doesn’t even know that his wife still wets the bed.

Just then, when Trilochan is about to leave the room he trips but Bondita tries to help him. But he instead gets angry with her and speaks ill of her mother. Bondita doesn‘t keep mum and stands up for her mother asking Trilochan to not berate her mother in this situation. She asks Trilochan to punish her but not involve her mother’s name in this. Meanwhile, Bihari brings Anirudh’s certificate, but Anirudh gets furious to see that even his certificate got spoiled after Bondita wet her bed. Binoy starts taunting Anirudh again. The episode ends with a glimpse of how Mini spoiled his certificate.

