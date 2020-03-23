'Barrister Babu' Written Update | March 20: Bondita Rescues Mini 

Bondita rescues Mini, who has tried to separate her from Anirudh. She goes for a bath at the river bank with Sampoorna and steals village men’s clothes. Later on, Mini sees her eavesdropping and gets scared.

In the latest episode of Barrister Babu, Bondita witnesses Saudamini as her saree catches fire. Panicked, she calls her name, but Mini cannot listen to her. Therefore, Bondita comes to her rescue and without waiting, she throws water on the fire.

Mini, who gets shocked, does not know what to say. Bondita asks her how did her saree catch fire. Mini sits stunned as she has no clue how did it happen. Later on, she thanks Bondita for saving her life. She reveals that if she had got burnt, she would not have been able to face herself. However, the latter one calms her down. She is also glad that Mini is fine.

Mini recalls how she wanted to separate Bondita and Anirudh. On the other hand, Sampoorna tries to convince Saurabh. She asks him why was he angry with her. Saurabh gets furious and tells that he does not want her to insult him anymore.

During the night, Bondita thinks about her moment with Sumari. As Anirudh enters, she becomes scared. He asks Bondita to sleep and wake up on time. However, she refuses and calls him a monster. Anirudh hands her a book about health and hygiene for her to read.

Later on, Bondita opens the book and enjoys the pictures. Meanwhile, Madhu misbehaves with Sampoorna and keeps taunting her. Sumari signals Madhu, who starts to force Sampoorna to eat all the sweets. She starts crying.

The next day, Bondita reveals to Sampoorna that she urinated on her bed last night. She also says that she misses her mother. Sampoorna empathizes with her. Suddenly, the village’s men come by the river to have a bath. As everyone starts collecting their clothes and rush, Sampoorna orders Bondita to do the same. However, she questions why do they have to leave when it’s their time. The former says that no one can win from the men.

Later on, Bondita steals the clothes of men, who were having a bath. Meanwhile, Anirudh reads and explains how women are forced to do things against their wishes and call it wrong. Mini says that is why she loves him and wants him back. Bondita overhears her and gets confused. Mini sees her and gets frightened.

