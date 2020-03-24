'Barrister Babu' Written Update For March 23: Bondita Gives Justice To The Village Men

Over the years, Colors TV has managed to produce several shows with unique scripts that have made a mark in the television industry. The channel recently started a new show called Barrister Babu which features the story of a child bride who gets married to a young lawyer. The concept of the child bride reminds us of the show Balika Vadhu that aired on Colors a few years ago. Here is the written update for all that happened in the show's last episode that aired on Monday, March 23.

ALSO READ| 'Barrister Babu' Written Update | March 20: Bondita Rescues Mini

Barrister Babu written update for March 23

The episode starts with Bondita asking Mini whether she is lurking outside Barrister Babu’s room so that she can see if he is angry or not. Mini agrees that she is waiting to talk to Anirudh so that she can send Bondita to her own house. Bondita replies that she doesn’t want to leave from here, she just wants Barrister Babu to bring her mother here.

ALSO READ| 'Barrister Babu' Cast Full List: Everything You Need To Know

Just then, Bihari passes by and says that he is going to give the musk perfume to Barrister Babu. Mini tells Bihari that she will give the perfume to Anirudh, and dismisses him. Bondita gets scared that if Barrister Babu sees the perfume bottle, he will know that Bondita had finished the perfume bottle. Meanwhile, Anirudh asks Batuk and Somnath to find out who finished the perfume bottle, both of them refuse to have even touched Anirudh’s perfume bottle. Anirudh asks Bondita if she had anything to do with his favourite perfume bottle.

Just then, Anirudh hears villagers shouting outside their house and calling out Binoy and Trilochan, Roy goes out to address the villagers’ issue. The villagers say that someone took off their clothes from near the pond and ran away. They then blame Bondita for this stealing. The villagers urge Trilochan to question and punish Bondita. Anirudh asks her and Bondita agrees to the accusation saying that she did this as a punishment to the villagers who tease the women every day on the riverside. She adds that the women have to run away with shame just like the villagers did today.

ALSO READ| 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | March 23: Maya No Longer Wants To Marry Ranbir

Bondita then gives a befitting speech to the villagers saying that a woman can surely give justice to men. She also puts attention to the fact that what she did was right and asks Anirudh about the same. Anirudh supports Bondita for raising her voice against this shameful act of men and asks the villagers to return to their homes before he punishes them.

ALSO READ| 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | March 23: Ramona Thinks Preeta Stole Mahira's Ring

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.