Barrister Babu Written Update, March 25: Anirudh Plans To Bring About A Change

Colors TV recently started a new show called Barrister Babu that features the story of a child bride who gets married to a young lawyer. Here is the written update for all that happened in the show's last episode that aired on March 25.

The episode starts with Anirudh going to Mini’s room to look for his book. While both of them start talking to each other, Mini offers Anirudh some stale biscuits to have with tea but he gets angry at her for giving him stale biscuits. He tells her that one shouldn’t comprise one’s health for the pricy things. He tells her that he would ask his friend to buy some biscuits for her. Mini gets smitten by Anirudh’s consideration for her.

ALSO READ| 'Barrister Babu' Written Update For March 23: Bondita Gives Justice To The Village Men

Barrister Babu written update, March 25

In the next scene, Mini talks to Dida about Bondita wetting her bed at night. She thinks that when she will tell this to Anirudh, he will definitely throw her out of the house. Meanwhile, Bondita prays to god thanking that she got such a good friend in Mini.

Meanwhile, at night, Saurabh tries to talk to Sampoorna, but she ignores him. This upsets Saurabh and he leaves. Sampoorna remembers Madhu's order to stay away from Saurabh and starts crying alone.

ALSO READ| 'Barrister Babu' Cast Full List: Everything You Need To Know

The second half of Barrister Babu, March 25

The next morning, Bondita finds out that she had wet the bed again. She thinks to go to the river right away so that she can bath. But she finds Bihari standing in her way while she is about to go to the river. Meanwhile, Anirudh and Saurabh discuss making public toilets for women in the village.

While in the room, Bondita waits for Mini thinking that Mini will help her. Mini silently comes to Bondita’s room later that day and sees that Bondita has wet the bed. She plans to expose her in front of Roy.

ALSO READ| Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 25: Pari And Sujoy Meet At Her House

Anirudh tells Trilochan and Binoy about his new idea. But Binot taunts Anirudh about this. Anirudh gives him a befitting reply indicating that he had come to India from London so that he could bring some change in the country.

In the next scene, one can see that Mini accuses Batuk of wetting the bed at night. Batuk tells her that he is not a kid and he hasn’t done it. While Mini is adamant about Batuk wetting the bed, she says that he will get the rightful punishment for this. Batuk gets scared, while the episode ends with Bondita waiting for Mini.

ALSO READ| 'Barrister Babu' Written Update | March 20: Bondita Rescues Mini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.