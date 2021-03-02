Barrister Babu March 1 Written Update: Bondita Comes To Know About Her Love For Anirudh

Barrister Babu March 1 episode begins with Bondita building a tent with her sarees for Anirudh, to which he smiles at her and wishes that society would ever come forward to give girls a chance they deserve. Bondita then assures him that the mosquitoes won't bite him to which he thanks her and says how she will soon become an inspiration for girls and promises to help her reach that level. Read ahead to know Barrister Babu March 1 written update.

Barrister Babu March 1 written update

Anirudh builds a toilet for Bondita

The next morning as they both wake up, Anirudh blindfolds her and shows her a cemented toilet. She then feels amazed and asks how it appeared overnight to which he says that it came out magically. She then sees cement marks on his shirt while his hands are all red and asks whether he made it during the night. He then mentions that he promised her that she wouldn't have to take a bath at the lake so he made it at night with the help of their neighbours. Some of the ladies then arrive and invite Bondita to take a bath at the lake to which she says that her husband already made a bathroom for her. Anirudh then tells them that even they could use it, to which the ladies say that their husbands will not allow them. They then call Bondita lucky and tell her how Anirudh loves her.

Anirudh helps Bondita with the bindi

As the ladies leave, Anirudh decorates the house and creates a partition for Bondita so that she can get ready in her own private space. She then goes inside but finds it difficult to put a bindi on her forehead without a mirror. Anirudh then tells her that he will help her with it and guides her to put it properly. He then begins his work outside the court and receives his first earnings. He then goes to buy a mirror and as he checks out one, a girl comes in and locks the door. Meanwhile, British officers search for a terrorist. Anirudh then asks the girl who she is to which she tells him to stay quiet and not to tell anything to the officers.



Bondita’s love for Anirudh

Bondita asks the ladies how they know whether she loves Anirudh or not to which they say that she must see whether her cheeks turn red whenever she sees him. Meanwhile, the girl tells Anirudh that she is a freedom fighter and has a dream to free this country from the Britishers. While the officers try to break the door, she runs out of the window.

