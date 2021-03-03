Barrister Babu March 2 2021 Written Update: Bondita Misunderstands Anirudh's Care

The latest episode of Barrister Babu, which aired on March 2, starts with Anirudh lying to English officers as they ask about a woman protestor. Later, he reaches home and hands over the ration to Bondita; the latter asks about the mirror, which reminds Anirudh of her encounter with the protestor. Anirudh gets tensed about arranging Bondita's school fee while Bondita wants to know if she is in love with Anirudh but in vain. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Barrister Babu March 2, 2021, episode.

Barrister Babu March 2, 2021, written update:

Bondita picks up the signs of love

In the morning, Anirudh reminds Bondita of equal responsibilities and goes to get water while asking her to focus on her studies. To check if her cheeks turned red, she stops an aunt and on her way, accidentally spills sindoor. As she cleans it, she mistakenly strokes it on her cheeks. The aunt confirms Bondita that her cheeks are red. She dances in joy.

Anirudh's reality is far from Bondita's illusion

On the other hand, a villager asks Anirudh to spend some quality time at home and not visit the court as the protests are going on. Anirudh clears his thought and states that Bondita is not his wife but a responsibility. Anirudh further explains that he just wants to empower Bondita. The villager tries to argue further, but in vain.

Bondita attempts to reconfirm

As Anirudh reaches home, he and Bondita start preparing the food. While kneading the dough, Bondita checks on her heartbeats to see if they stop when she looks at Anirudh. Meanwhile, Anirudh notices her weird behaviour and asks her to focus on work. Meanwhile, Sampoorna swears to create differences between Binoy and Anirud.

Trilochan saves Bondita

As the episode progresses further, a protestor tries to attack Bondita, but in vain, Trilochan comes to her rescue. On the other hand, the woman protestor learns more about Anirudh and his background by listening to the villagers' talk. The English officers come and show the sketch of a masked-protestor and announce the prize money to the person, who will give information about her.

Anirudh takes a close look at it and reminisces his encounter with her. He later thinks that if he passes on the information, he will get help to pay Bondita's school fees. Meanwhile, the woman protestor follows him to listen to his answer to the English officers.

