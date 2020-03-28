Barrister Babu Written Update March 27: Trilochan Sends Bondita Home With Her Mother

The episode of Barrister Babu starts with Binoy asking Anirudh about his Barrister degree which Bondita had spoilt. Bondita tells them that the degree was kept on the table and that she did not wet it purposely. Anirudh stands there still and confused.

Barrister Babu written update, March 27

Trilochan then asks the house to help Bondita in cleaning herself. He gets angry at Anirudh for marrying Bondita without even doing her background check. All this makes Mini happy. Trilochan then orders Anirudh to send Bondita back to her parents.

Anirudh gets sick and vomits. Binoy and Mimi smirk at this. Later, Bondita is happy to meet her mother and go back home. Anirudh still feels sick and is seen coughing. Anirudh asks Mini, who comes to him, if he has done anything wrong, by protecting his wife from the old taboos. Mini speaks in favour of Anirudh and tells him he has done the right thing.

Trilochan asks Koyali not to tell anyone that Bondita has wetted in bed. Bondita meets Trilochan and Binoy leaves. On the other hand, Mini hugs Anirudh and tells him that she cannot see him stressed. She asks him to let Bondita go back home. This shocks Anirudh and flashback memories of him with Bondita appear.

Bondita happily sits on the cart with her parents, to leave. Anirudh sees her and rushes down to stop her, shocking Mini. Sampoorna, on the other hand, asks Saurabh if Anirudh said anything. Saurabh misunderstands her and talks to her rudely. Sampoorna tries to clear the misunderstanding but Madhu calls out for her.

Anirudh reaches Bondita’s cart and tells her that she won’t be going anywhere. This leaves Bondita confused as Anirudh takes her with him. Trilochan gets furious at Anirudh for bringing back Bondita home. He tells Anirudh that he is sending Bondita to her mother to learn about personal hygiene. Anirudh tells him he will teach Bondita about it. The episode ends with the two arguing.

