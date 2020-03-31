'Barrister Babu' Written Update For March 30: Anirudh Plans To Mend Bondita's Habit

Barrister Babu features the story of a child bride who gets married to a young lawyer. The show airs on Colors channel. The March 30 episode starts with Anirudh getting angry with Bondita as she asks for his permission to go to her mother. Trilochan, on the other hand, is worried about how he will conduct the auspicious puja at home if inauspicious things keep happening. Anirudh then calms him down and mentions that he will take full responsibility that Bondita doesn’t wet the bed anymore.

Barrister Babu written update for March 30

Anirudh says that he will teach Bondiita and within six days, she will definitely mend her habit. Trilochan and Binoy then agree to Anirudh’s request. Mini, on the other hand, also plans to kick Bondita out during this time. Trilochan meanwhile taunts Mini asking her not to stay at the Roy house most of her time.

Bondita goes to her room and starts crying as she is upset that Anirudh wouldn't allow her to go home. Anirudh explains to her that they need to take care of her bedwetting habit. Bondita doesn’t seem to be understanding this situation and gets up and moves away from Anirudh. He then watches Bondita drinking a lot of water and then thinks of a plan.

At Saurabh’s home, Sumari starts plotting against Sampoorna and traps Madhu along in her plan. Saurabh gets angry watching that Sampoorna went to dry her hair when Sumari and Madhu are out there doing work. Sumari also poisons Madhu’s mind by saying that if Sampoorna’s family doesn’t fulfil her demand, she will not let Sampoorna get close to Saurabh.

At the Roy house, Trilochan bans Bondita from entering the kitchen and puja room as he sees her as an impure girl now. Anirudh informs Bondita about his new plan to stop her from wetting her bed at night. Anirudh tells Bondita to drink limited water and gives her a specified amount of water and tells her to drink only that much.

Anirudh then tells Somnath to keep checking on Bondita to ensure that she is following his rules. Anirudh then goes out to meet Saurabh and discuss some plans about making women’s toilet in the village. The episode ends with Mini thinking that she should keep Bondita locked and kick her out as soon as possible.

