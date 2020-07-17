'Barrister Babu' Written Update July 16, 2020: Anirudh Gets Angry On Trilochan

In the last episode of Barrister Babu, Anirudh decided to take Bondita to a doctor, to cure her problem. While Somnath, Trilochan, and others are against him. In late-night, Trilochan took Bondita to the outhouse where he called the Tantrik for solving Bondita’s problem. And in the meanwhile, Anirudh hears the Mantra and tries to go out, while Bihari stopped him. To know what happened after that, read the Barrister Babu written update for 16th July 2020 here-

Barrister Babu Written Update - July 16, 2020, Read here

The episode of Barrister Babu started with Bihari admitting in front of Anirudh that Trilochan has called a Tantrik to cure Bondita’s bad habit. While Bihari cries and tells him about this, Anirudh gets angry on Trilochan. Anirudh gets into a heated argument with Trilochan and Binoy for Bondita. Anirudh said that they also have scared Bondita so much that she was afraid to tell him also about the same. But, Binoy defends Trilochan. After that Anirudh makes a decision that he will take Bondita to the doctor, as this was the only technique to cure her disease.

While all of this happened, Trilochan thinks in his mind that if Anirudh finally succeeds and takes Bondita to the doctor than everyone will be aware of her bad habit and the Panditji (Priest) will also cancel the Maha Puja at his home. While, Binoy thinks that if Anirudh succeeds in his plan, then he will win the challenge. On the other side, Bondita misses her mother. Anirudh goes to Bondita and gives her first aid and also apologizes to her and tries to cheer her up. Bondita urges Anirudh to send her back to her home and he refuses to send her.

In the morning, when Anirudh was about to take Bondita to the hospital, Binoy stops him and says to him that if he wants to take her to the doctor than first he has to complete one challenge given by him. Binoy then asks Anirudh to first clean Bondita’s dirt and then he can take Bondita to the hospital. Anirudh then goes near the wet sheets and feels nausea. On the other side, Devoleena is talking to her husband and says that he should get a habit of putting cotton in his ears as soon Bondita’s in-laws will come to know about her bad habit and will drop her home again. She says they should be prepared to bear the taunts of the villagers. Sumati cries. Sampoorna’s father asks Devoleena to first be concerned about her daughter as they have not yet completed the dowry.

