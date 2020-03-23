'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | March 23: Ramona Thinks Preeta Stole Mahira's Ring

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off to the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and went on to become one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 23, 2020

Today's episode began with Ramona telling everyone that Preeta already stole Mahira’s engagement ring. Kareena did not believe Arora sisters and she also said they can go any extent for their revenge. She decided to call the police but Rakhi stopped her saying that without knowing the truth they should not blame anyone. Rakhi said that Mahira would have gone to temple only. She suggested that they should search for her there first.

Kareena yelled at Rakhi for supporting Aroras. She also sent Krithika to the temple to search for Mahira. Mahira mockingly said that she felt so happy to see Preeta suffering. Sristy scolded Mahira but Preeta stopped her and asked her to go inside saying she would handle it. Sristy denied to go inside and said that Mahira tried to send Preeta to jail then why would she want to listen to her.

Mahira said why Preeta seemed so shocked when she claimed to know her well. She said that she was the one who pushed Mahesh from upstairs and put the entire blame on Preeta. Because of her now Luthras hate Preeta and Karan was ready to marry her too.

Sristy heard this. Krithika searched Mahira at the temple. Preeta shouted at Mahira for pushing Mahesh from upstairs. Mahira revealed that Sherlyn helped her in this. She also said that Mahesh expected that Mahira will help him but she did not know that Sherlyn wanted his death and with this, the episode ended.

