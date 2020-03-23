'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | March 23: Maya No Longer Wants To Marry Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya's March 23, 2020, episode starts with Ranbir flirting with Prachi in front of Maya's parents. Ranbir asks Prachi for her favourite colour and when she says black, Ranbir says that his favourite colour is black too. This behaviour annoys Maya's parents but they do not say anything. Mr Choubey then asks the shopkeeper to give Ranbir a black outfit for his wedding.

Kumkum Bhagya written update March 23, 2020

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 19: Prachi keeps Ranbir's confession a secret

Maya's mother tells Mr Choubey that Ranbir and Prachi have a strange relationship. Mr Choubey tells her that he knows about their bond but does not want to say anything. Meanwhile, Sarita Behen and Shahana talk about Prachi and Ranbir's romance. Shahana asks Sarita behen if she thinks the two love each other.

Sarita behen says that the two do love each other, but they are hiding that fact from one another. Shahana disagrees with Sarita and does not think that Ranbir and Prachi truly love each other. So, she asks Sarita behen to bet on Ranbir and Prachi's relationship.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Aaliya ruins Prachi's plan to save Ranbir

Later, Ranbir flirts with a shopkeeper to annoy Maya and her parents. However, even Prachi starts to get jealous of Ranbir's constant flirting. Maya then confronts the shopkeeper and tells her to not flirt with Ranbir. The shopkeeper claims that being nice to her customers is her job, so she has to behave like that.

Maya cannot think of a counter-argument and leaves the shop in frustration. Meanwhile, Prachi yells at Ranbir for flirting with every girl he sees. Ranbir tells her that he was always like this and asks her to not get angry.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' PREVIEW March 19 2020: Abhi & Pragya reminisce Kiara's fond memories

When Maya comes out of the shop, Ranbir pulls Prachi close to him and asks her to play along. The two then look into each other's eyes and have a romantic moment. Maya sees them together and is enraged. She does not go to them, instead, she goes to her mother and tells her that she does not want to marry Ranbir.

Maya's mother yells at her for her sudden change of heart. She also tells Maya that the preparations are all done so they cannot cancel last moment. Ranbir and Prachi overhear Maya and her mother's conversation and are pleased.

Prachi gets excited and starts jumping about, but trips and falls into Ranbir's arms. Maya sees them together again and decides to confront Prachi. She then asks Prachi if she loves Ranbir. Prachi tries to ignore the question and halfheartedly denies Maya's accusations.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 20: Ranbir proposes Prachi again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.