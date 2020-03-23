'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update | March 20: Pinky Smells Something Fishy

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is a romantic drama show that airs on Colors TV. In the latest episide aired on March 20, Arjun gains conscious and recalls the series of events that led to his accident. However, he does not reveal the truth to Sunny or Pinky. On the other hand, Asha blackmails Gita by showing her a video clip and asks her to transfer ₹25 lakhs to delete it.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story March 20 written update

In the latest episode of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Arjun glares at Pinky as soon as he gains consciousness. He calls the doctor and asks why is a mental hospital patient there. However, Pinky feels relieved on seeing him. She thinks about Rajma Chawal.

Meanwhile, Nandu enters and touches Arjun’s shoulder, which hurts. Sunny warns that he will kill him if he does anything like that again. Nalini, who surprises Arjun by being there, asks him not to worry. However, she leaves thinking Ram could discover she was not home.

On the other hand, Gita wonders why Asha called her, who shows her a video featuring Gagan pushing Arjun to Gita. She blackmails her by calling herself good for not leaking the video to anyone. Gita summons the courage and asks Asha to do whatever she wants. Even after Gita deleted the video, Asha shows another one and reveals that she has numerous copies. To delete the video, Asha demands a whopping amount of ₹25 lakhs. However, Gita does not have this much money.

Later on, Pinky advises Arjun’s father to go back home and relax. Therefore, he takes Nandu along with him. On the other side, Asha says that Shraddha was willing to forward the video to everyone and might do it soon. Gita promised to pay ₹10 lakhs for the time being. Asha orders her to transfer the amount as soon as possible.

After some time, Arjun asks Pinky to go back home as he felt better. When Sunny questioned how Arjun felt from the terrace, he started to recall everything. Thinking about his fight with Gagan, Arjun calls it an accident and said that he drunk Bhaang and slipped from the terrace before falling. Gagan, who was eavesdropping, rushes out of the place.

Pinky smells something fishy

Meanwhile, Pinky wonders if Arjun is hiding something from them. Arjun is traumatised and reminisces how Gagan visited him before everyone else and mocked his severe condition. He gets angry upon seeing him, but Gagan makes fun of him by saying that he was not in a condition to stay furious. Gagan also warns him to not unveil the truth. Meanwhile, Sunny breaks the silence by asking if Ram pushed him. But Pinky gets annoyed and asks why was he dragging her father in the case.

