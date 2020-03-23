'Naagin 4' Written Update: Brinda Spoils Shalaka's Plan And Decides To Kill Dev

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at Naagin 4 written update for March 21 and 22.

Naagin 4 March 22 written update

The Naagin 4 latest episode starts with Brinda watching a collage of the family and thinking she would kill every family member of the Parikh family one by one. Dev comes there and blames Brinda for whatever she has done. Dev’s sister comes there and tells that Harsh is no more. Shalaka tells Vish that she will attack Brinda without informing her. Dev tries to come close to Brinda in his room when Shalaka comes in. Shalaka warns Brinda that she will snatch Dev from her. Brinda holds Shalaka high in the air, by holding her neck. Shalaka shouts as Brinda throws her on the floor. The next day, Shalaka is seen making some arrangements in the house. Vrushali asks her what she is doing, she says she wants to do Muh Dikhayi.

Baa tells Dev that today is Shalaka’s Muh Dikhayi and he has to stop Brinda from coming downstairs. Dev tries to stop Brinda but she escapes and comes down. The guest then gives blessings to Shalaka to give a grandson to Baa. Rohan then takes the guests for lunch. Pandit Mahesh comes there and tells that he got Brinda’s note to come here. Vrushali asks Brinda to take her baby and leave. Everybody asks Brinda why she lied. Lily stops everyone and tells that Brinda is not the mother of this baby. He says that she had this baby with Prateik but he betrayed her so Brinda helped her to take care of the baby. The episode ends with Aakash giving blessings to Brinda and Dev realising his big mistake of not trusting Brinda.

The episode starts with Dev recalling his moments with Brinda. Vish gets furious and asks Shalaka to take Dev on a honeymoon. Meanwhile, Dev and Brinda share an intimate moment in the kitchen. Swara interrupts them and asks Brinda not to forgive Dev for what he has done to her. Dev asks Shalaka why she is packing bags.

Shalaka asks Dev to go for an outing. Dev agrees and makes hotel bookings. Brinda hears them and puts an invitation to every family member's door to get ready in the morning. Shalaka and Dev go and take a selfie in the hotel room. They are surprised by all the family members. Shalaka asks Brinda if she has done this. Everybody is playing board games when Dev leaves to go somewhere. Brinda follows him and says that she will make sure that this would be his last night.

