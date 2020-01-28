The Debate
The Debate
Basant Panchami Wishes In Marathi That One Can Share On The Day Of The Festival

Festivals

Here are some Basant Panchami wishes in Marathi that one can share with their friends and family on the occasion. Read on to know more.

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated to celebrate the coming of balmy spring after the cold and dark winters. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu lunar month of Magh which falls somewhere between January and February.

It is significant for the farmers as the mustard fields of Northern India bloom. Goddess Saraswati is considered to be the Goddess of Basant Panchami and people also pray to the Goddess on this occasion.

She is also considered to be the Goddess of art and learning. She is known to sit on a lotus with a veena in her hand. To conduct the rituals, one must use yellow flowers which are sacred to the Goddess, like marigold. They must also make yellow dishes to honour Goddess Saraswati. People don yellow or white clothes on this day.

In 2020, Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29. Here are a few images, quotes and wishes that one can share with their friends and families on the day of the festival:

  1.  वसंत पंचमीच्या निमित्ताने ज्ञानाची संपत्ती आपल्यापर्यंत पोहोचावी, आपणा सर्वांना देवी सरस्वती व तुमच्या सर्वाना वसंत पंचमीची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 
  2. ही वसंत पंचमी तुम च्या घरात व आयुष्यात सुख संपत्ति आणि ज्ञाना चा वर्शाव करेल अशी आमची शुभेच्छा
  3. वसंत पंचमीच्या तुम्हा सर्वांना मनापासून हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. ही वसंत पंचमी तुम्हाला आनंदाची व सुखाची जाओ हीच आमची मनोकामना
  4. वसंत पंचमी हा सन तुमचया जिवनात सुखाचा किरण, ज्ञानाचा तोरण आणि सरस्वती चे चरणनांचा आशीर्वाद आनेल अशी मझी मनोकामना
  5. सरस्वती तुम च्य जीवनात ज्ञान, किरण, संगीत, सुख, शांति, धन, संपत्ति, समृद्धि आणि प्रसन्नता आणेल हे वसंत पंचमी ची आमची शुभेच्छा

