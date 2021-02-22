'Bawara Dil 'serial's Cast, Premise And More On The Remake Of 'Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa'

Starring Aditya Redji and Kinjali Dhamecha in lead roles, the show Bawara Dil is a Hindi remake of the Marathi show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa. The Marathi show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa is a romantic TV show starring Ashok Phaldesai and Vidula Choughule. The Marathi show revolves around the story of Shiva and Siddhi, who are in a love-hate relationship. While Shiva is an angry young man, Siddhi is a sweet and simple girl. Their relationship can be defined as chalk and cheese, who are destined to come together. Jeev Zhala Yeda Pisa cast also includes actor Chinmayee Sumit in a pivotal role.

Bawara Dil Serial's cast & promo

Bawara Dil promo depicts the relationship between Shiva and Siddhi, who live in the same town. The different promos of the show depict how Shiva and Siddhi come across each other during different phases of their lives but end up being disappointed by each other. Shiva often tries to help others but Siddhi mistakes it for his arrogance and ego and ends up hating him. Bawara Dil serial's cast also includes actors Rudra Kaushik, Pankaj Khamkar, Mohan Joshi, Mona Ambegaonkar, Vibhavari Dixit Deshpande in pivotal roles.

The promo of both shows is similar except for the cast. The music composed in the shows is also quite similar. The show Bawara Dil is an official remake of the show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa. Bawara Dil will be premiered on February 22, 2021, while the show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa premiered its first episode on April 1, 2019.

Similar to these two shows, a show named Anupamaa is also the remake of a Marathi show titled Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. It follows the story of a middle-aged woman who leaves her dreams and ambitions to raise her children and look after her family. After her husband cheats on her and she feels dejected, she decides to re-start the second innings of her life and live on her own terms. The two shows are the highest-rated daily soaps in terms of TRP.

Image Source: Still from the promo of Bawara Dil & Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa

