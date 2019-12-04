Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 4: Maya Is Setting Her Targets

Beyhadh 2 started airing from December 2. Beyhadh 2 is Maya's tale of revenge. The role of Maya has been essayed by Jennifer Winget. Here is what happened in Maya's life on the December 4 episode.

The episode started with Maya Jaisingh rushing towards her home after seeing a notification on the phone. As soon she entered her home, she ran straight towards the kitchen and took out the cake kept in the oven. Later a woman was shown sitting on the stairs. Later Maya addressed her as her mother and spoke to her about her brother Manas. Though Maya ate cake and wished her brother a happy birthday, she asked her mother to detach herself from the mother-son relationship.

In the next frame, Rudra has seen sitting alone on a terrace and seemed upset and angry. The scene shifted to Rishi, who is sketching Maya's face. He noticed that someone is coming into his room and started pretending to be sleeping. MJ entered the room and suspiciously moved toward the sketchbook hidden under the pillow. While walking toward it, he noticed that there were strangulation marks on his feet. He asked his assistant to look after this as he assumed that someone was trying to hurt his son.

In the morning Rudra and Ananya started arguing about getting an investor. Stubborn Rudra, didn't want to take his father's help and made up his mind to sign on Maya Jaisingh. He tried to contact Maya but Maya did not answer his calls while performing aerial yoga. Then he dropped a text to her but Maya pinged Rishi and asked him to meet. Rishi agreed and asked her when and where she wanted to meet, to which she didn't reply.

In the next frame, Maya was shown sitting in a cafe and before she could place her order, Rudra entered. Rudra gave the order on Maya's behalf. Maya pretended to be not interested in talking to him and started walking out of the scene. Rudra started convincing Maya to join hands with him. Before Maya could react, he asked her what her price was? As the dialogues ended Maya had a flashback where she looked young and someone threw the bunch of notes on her face. Rudra offered her a blank cheque and Maya wrote three days on it. Ending the episode, Maya revealed the reason and told that she wanted to know if his company was worth her time or not. Rudra offered a deal handshake to Maya and she again had a flashback in which someone slapped her. Without shaking hands with him Maya left from the frame and episode ended there.

