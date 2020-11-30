Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Exotic Maldives Vacation Photos Will Drive Away Your Blues

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are giving major couple goals to their fans as the lovebirds are enjoying an exotic vacation at the Maldives. Living one of the best times of their lives, the duo looks extremely happy in the vacation pictures shared by her. The television, took to Instagram, to share a series of pictures of her romantic outing. From enjoying the cool oceanic breeze to embracing the sun, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are all about love and their social media is a testimony to it.

Rocky Jaiswal kisses Hina Khan

On Sunday, November 30, Hina Khan posted a series of sizzling photographs which enabled fans to see her exotic stay at the Maldives. In one of the pictures, her beau Rocky can be seen wearing a loose printed shirt while Hina has opted for a bluish flowy beachy ensemble. Rocky plants a warm kiss on Hina’s cheeks, as the later click the selfie. A happy Hina cannot seem to control her smile while reacting to her beau’s romantic gesture. Check it out here:

While Hina used a bandana and earrings to complete her look. Rocky has paired a black cap with his attire. The couple also can be seen wearing glasses to protect themselves from the sun. The actor’s parents also accompanied her in her fun outing. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared a picture of them jetting off to the location. Along with it, the entire clan also had a delicious meal together. Hina Khan’s vacation pictures have created quite a stir amongst her fans. Take a look at it here:

This is not the first time when the lovebirds have sent the internet into a meltdown. Previously, their romantic Rajasthan vacation became the talk of the town as the duo shared umpteen photos on their official social media handles. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She was also seen essaying the role of Gauri Batra in the web series Damaged 2. Hina Khan will be next seen in ZEE5 Original film, Unlock.

