'Beintehaa' Actor Harshad Arora Opens Up About Dating His On-screen Mother Aparna Kumar

Television actor Harshad Arora gained popularity after he was cast to play the lead role in Colors TV's famous show Beintehaa. Harshad Arora was making headlines in 2018 after rumours of him dating his on-screen mother Aparna Kumar from the show Mayavi Maling started making rounds on the internet. However, they never commented on any of these rumours. Recently, a picture of both the actors spending gala time with each other went viral and piqued their fans' curiosity about their relationship.

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Slams Sony TV: 'Contestant Forcibly Kissing Judge Was Used For Promotion'

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Beautiful Looks From All Her Hit Daily Soaps; See Pics

Harshad Arora confirmed that he is dating Aparna Kumar

Recently, Aparna Kumar took to Instagram to share a photo with beau Harshad Arora. However, what caught their fans' attention was the sindoor on her forehead. She captioned the image writing, "Off-guard".

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Harshad opened up about being in a relationship with Aparna. The Beintehaa actor admitted that he is dating Aparna Kumar but set the records straight saying that they are not married. He further spoke up about the sindoor on her forehead and said that it was makeup and nothing else from her show. When he was asked about the wedding plans, the actor said that everyone will know when it happens.

Also Read | Hina Khan's Much-loved Daily Soaps Like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' And More

Currently, Harshad is playing the role of Alok Parihar in Sab Tv's ongoing show, Tera Kya Hoga Alia. On the other hand, Aparna Kumar is playing the role of Iravati Parikh in Colors TV's highly watched show Naagin 4. The show is the fourth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise.

Also Read | 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma's Daily Soaps That Made Her The Star She Is Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.