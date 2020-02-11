'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma's Daily Soaps That Made Her The Star She Is Today

Nia Sharma is one of the renowned television actors. After making her debut in 2010 in the television serial Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, she has worked in countless television serials over the years. Moreover, she rose to fame in 2013 with the television series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Let us take a look at some more television serials that Nia Sharma has worked in.

List of daily soaps that Nia Sharma has worked in

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Nia Sharma played the role of Manvi Chaudhary in the television series. The serial is based on two sisters, Jeevika (Krystle D'Souza) and Maanvi (Nia Sharma), and the problems they face in their lives. The serial received positive reviews from the audience and she also won the award for Best Actor.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 📺



A show with a portrayal of beautiful relationships, love and emotions ❤️✨#5YearsOfEHMMBH pic.twitter.com/JvUkiTs0FQ — Team Kryanians (@TeamKryanians) October 2, 2016

Jamai Raja

Nia Sharma played the role of Roshni Patel in the television series alongside Ravi Dubey who was playing the role of Siddharth Khurana. The plot of the television series is about Siddharth Khurana who takes up the responsibility to clear misunderstandings between his wife and his mother-in-law.

Jamai 2.0 was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 which was the digital sequel of the popular television series Jamai Raja. The official twitter account of ZEE5 announced this through their Twitter handle.

Naagin

Nia Sharma portrays the role of Brinda in the television series. The series is currently in its fourth season. Naagin is currently the highest TRP grosser on ColorsTV.

Don't make a NAAGIN angry🔥 Her Performance was totally Outstanding in yesterday's episode😍❤ @Theniasharma



Don't miss #Naagin4 tonight at 8pm on colors🐍 pic.twitter.com/97ZdGZUWjx — Masuma:)🌸 (@nias_maniac2) February 9, 2020

