Benafsha Soonawalla Flaunts Her Toned Leg In New Video, Says 'Some Days I Look Like That'

VJ Benafsha Soonawalla took to her Instagram to share a video of herself wrapped in a blanket and dancing. She is seen dancing to Sofia Mills’ Coffee Breath. In the video, she is surrounded by makeup and chairs. While flaunting her toned legs, she captioned the video as, "Some days I look like that". Check out the video.

Benafsha Soonawalla's Instagram post

Her fans couldn't stop themselves from complimenting her. Some commented about her toned legs and others left fire and heart-eye emojis. Check out the fans' reactions:

(Image Source: Benafsha Soonawalla's Instagram)

There have been several rumours about her breakup with reality show fame Priyank Sharma. While the two have already unfollowed each other on social media, Priyank shared a picture with her and his friend. This sparked the rumours amongst fans about them getting back together. Amidst all the rumours, Benafsha seems to be enjoying her life. Benafsha Soonawalla's Instagram will surely give you travel fever. She recently took a trip with her girlfriends. Check out her photos from the trip.

Benafsha Soonawalla's photos

In this picture, Benafsha can be seen wearing a bikini and a white skirt. She took a trip to Nashik and rejuvenated her with rock massage and swimming in the pool. Check out other pictures from the trip.

In this picture, Benafsha is seen lying on the massage bed for hot stone massage in the resort. She captioned it as, "Guess who got themselves the most relaxing hot stone massage". In the next picture, she is seen enjoying a jacuzzi while flaunting her toned body. In the caption, she talks about her favourite piece of cloth which is a bikini and hints about starting a bikini line. Check it out.

On the work front

Benafsha was born in Goa and is known as 'Benn' by her friends, according to wikibio.in. She is interested in modelling and is currently a Video jockey. She hosted Channel V's Campus Diaries alongside her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. She came into the spotlight with Roadies X4 in 2016.

