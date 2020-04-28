Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood Supporting Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Against Trolls?

Priyank Sharma and Benafasha Soonawalla seem to have made their rumoured relationship finally official long after they got out of Bigg Boss 8 house. However, their declaration seemed to have invited ire and a lot of trolling on social media. Although both Benafsha and Priyank have spoken up on the matter, now it seems their ex-beaus, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have also asked fans and trolls to move on. Both have put up posts on their social media about the same.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood ask fans to "move on"

Divya Agarwal took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with a caption where she spoke about the above matter. She said, "When I look back in time.. I have realised “insaan galat nai hota, Waqt galat hota hai” I know people love expressing their hate towards someone... please don’t do that... yes I did that long back.. and all I have realised I got nothing out of it.. after all whatever happened, happened for good.. It’s an old chapter... please move on❤️

Cheers to the new beginning..". Take a look:

Also Read: Divya Agarwal Blushes After Boyfriend Varun Sood Showers Her With Kisses; Watch Video

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were the ex-partners of Priyanka Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively. However, both got close during their time on the reality show, Ace of Spades. They had officially started dating soon after it and had to face their own share of trolling and abuses. However, Varun Sood also posted a story on his Instagram account asking his fans to move on from this whole incident:

Also Read: Priyank Sharma Thinks "ladies Have Been Hit By Many Things", Anusha Has A 'lot To Reply'

Meanwhile, this storm started raging on social media after Priyank Sharma posted a picture of Benafsha Soonawalla and captioned it "Mine" making their relationship official. However, they too had posted about the current situation and the trolling they are being subjected to. Check it out:

Also Read: Priyank Sharma And Benafsha Soonawalla's Most Romantic Photos

Also Read: Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Confirm Their Relationship With A Sweet Post

Also Read: Benafsha Soonawalla & Priyank Sharma's Throwback Pictures Make Fans Nostalgic; See Here

Also Read: Bigg Boss 8's RJ Pritam Slams Roadies Judges Over Dhupia Row; Rues Own Act Being Ignored

Image credit: Divya Agarwal Instagram, Priyank Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.