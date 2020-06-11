Benafsha Soonawalla’s Bare-all Pic Taken Down From Instagram; Here's How She Responded

Benafsha Soonawalla recently shared a bare-all picture on her Instagram account. In said picture, she was seen posing behind a fogged up screen, covering herself with only her hands. The picture created a stir on the Internet. Some labelled the picture as ‘vulgar' while some appreciated her post. However, recent posts and her Instagram account is proof that the picture was deemed inappropriate as per Instagram's guidelines, and has been deleted by the photosharing platform. She responded to the picture being deleted by putting out a short clip and a caption in which she speaks her mind about the incident, what triggered it and larger societal ramifications.

Benafsha Soonawalla reacts to picture being deleted

Benafsha Soonawalla shared a video with her boyfriend Priyank Sharma. The two are huddled together in the video. Benafsha then points at her cheeks for a peck from her beau. He follows and gives her a kiss. In the video, she looks happy and smiling and the reason was mentioned in the comments section.

Check out the post that Benafsha Soonawalla shared on her Instagram after the bare-all picture was taken down

Some followers cheered her up with kind words in the comments sections

