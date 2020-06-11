Benafsha Soonawalla’s Bare-all Pic Taken Down From Instagram; Here's How She Responded

Quick links:
Benafsha Soonawalla recently shared a bare-all picture on her Instagram account. In said picture, she was seen posing behind a fogged up screen, covering herself with only her hands. The picture created a stir on the Internet. Some labelled the picture as ‘vulgar' while some appreciated her post. However, recent posts and her Instagram account is proof that the picture was deemed inappropriate as per Instagram's guidelines, and has been deleted by the photosharing platform. She responded to the picture being deleted by putting out a short clip and a caption in which she speaks her mind about the incident, what triggered it and larger societal ramifications.
Benafsha Soonawalla shared a video with her boyfriend Priyank Sharma. The two are huddled together in the video. Benafsha then points at her cheeks for a peck from her beau. He follows and gives her a kiss. In the video, she looks happy and smiling and the reason was mentioned in the comments section.
Ok y’all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn’t take such extra hotnessðŸ˜ I’m sure it got reported by some of you, but it’s okay, I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up “idealistic” rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body. No worries, I got a beautiful family that’s too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don’t need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of youðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ»
